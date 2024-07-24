STORY: The 20-year-old man shot to death by police after he tried to kill former President Donald Trump on July 13th had sought information about the assassination of President John Kennedy.

That's according to FBI Director Christopher Wray who testified before Congress Wednesday about the agency's investigation into Thomas Crooks.

"On July 6th, he did a Google search for, 'How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?' And so that's a search that obviously is significant in terms of his state of mind. That is the same day that it appears that he registered for the Butler rally."

Wray said Crooks fired at least eight rounds from his rooftop position wounding the Republican presidential candidate in the ear at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one rally attendee and wounding two others.

Crooks used an AR-15 assault-style rifle with a collapsible stock.

"The first people to observe him with the weapon were when he was already on the roof. And we haven't yet found anybody with first hand observation of him with the weapon walking around beforehand. So that doesn't mean he wasn't, obviously. But the collapsible stock is potentially a very significant feature that might be relevant."

Wray also said Crooks flew a drone over the site of the rally about two hours before the shooting.

"for about 11 minutes from I think it's around 3:50 p.m. to 4 p.m. somewhere in that range, he was flying the drone and we have the flight path. It's about 200 yards away from where former President Trump would ultimately be speaking."

Police found crude explosive devices in Crooks' car and home. Though the FBI believes the suspect would not have been successful had he tried to detonate the devices.

In terms of a motive, Wray said investigators are digging hard but have yet to come up with anything.

He described the shooter as a loner and said there was no evidence at this point that anyone else was involved.

The hearing was much less confrontational than one Monday featuring the head of the Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle who faced bipartisan demands to quit over the failure to prevent the attempted assassination.

She resigned a day later.