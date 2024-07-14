STORY: Gunfire erupted at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13), sparking panic in the crowd as Secret Service agents rushed in to swarm around the Republican presidential candidate.

Trump emerged with blood on his right cheek and ear, and he defiantly pumped his fist in the air before being ushered to a waiting car.

The shooter was dead and the Secret Service was investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt, a source told Reuters.

The Secret Service and the former president's campaign said Trump was safe following the shooting.

Another person was in critical condition, said a Washington Post reporter on social media, citing the Butler County district attorney.

The shooter's identity and motives were not immediately clear.

The shooting occurred less than four months before the Nov. 5 election, when Trump faces Democratic President Joe Biden.