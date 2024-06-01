STORY: :: Some supporters of former President Donald Trump are

flying inverted U.S. flags to protest his historic guilty verdict

:: May 31, 2024

:: New York

:: 'Pitchfork Pete', Brooklyn resident

"Well, basically, my country has been turned upside down."

:: East Bangor, Pennsylvania

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and country music singer Jason Aldean were among the prominent Americans to display the inverted flag, a symbol of distress or protest in America for over 200 years.

The symbol, popular among some avid Trump supporters since his 2020 election defeat, exploded across pro-Trump social media accounts after he was convicted on Thursday of falsifying documents to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star to illegally influence the 2016 election.