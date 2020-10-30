Log in
Trump suspends duty free access for $1.3 billion in imports from Thailand

10/30/2020 | 03:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A truck moves containers at the port of Bangkok in Thailand

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thailand's duty-free privileges for certain exports to the United States will be revoked from Dec. 30, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The letter, released by the White House, follows more than two years of negotiations with Thailand over issues ranging from access to Thailand's markets for U.S. goods and inadequate labor rights in Thailand. USTR in September 2019 announced https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2019/october/ustr-announces-gsp-enforcement plans to remove $1.3 billion worth of Thai goods from GSP duty-free access, including certain shellfish, mangoes and forestry products and some electronics.

"I have determined that Thailand has not assured the United States that Thailand will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets," Trump wrote to Pelosi.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Diane Craft)


