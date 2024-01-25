STORY: Donald Trump took the witness stand Thursday to deny E. Jean Carroll's sexual abuse claims in her defamation lawsuit against him.

The former U.S president's testimony ended almost immediately after it began.

He was asked by his lawyer if he stood by his 2022 testimony that Carroll's claim that he raped her was a hoax, he responded quote "100% yes."

Trump only spent four minutes on the stand, but clashed often with the judge, who instructed the jury to disregard much of what Trump said that wasn't a yes or no answer, after having told Trump he could not revisit the jury's findings that he had defamed and sexually abused Carroll.

The former magazine advice columnist is seeking at least $10 million over Trump's June 2019 denials that he had raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room in Manhattan.

Last May, another jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million after he denied her rape claim in October 2022.

Before Trump testified Thursday, Carroll's lawyers played videotaped excerpts from his deposition, in which Trump called Carroll quote "mentally sick" and a quote "whack job," and threatened to sue her.

He also said it was a false accusation.

Closing arguments in this case are expected to take place Friday.