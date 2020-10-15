Trump talks up bigger COVID-19 stimulus deal as election clock ticks

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
on Thursday said he is willing to raise his offer of $1.8
trillion for a COVID-19 relief package to get a deal with House
of Representatives Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a move
likely to raise concern among his fellow Republicans in the
Senate.
The White House proposed the $1.8 trillion in stimulus last
week in negotiations with Pelosi, who rejected the offer and
continues to demand a $2.2 trillion deal. The talks appear
unlikely to produce an agreement before the Nov. 3 election.
Trump, who is running for reelection in the vote next month,
told Fox Business Network he has already directed Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin to put a bigger stimulus offer on the
table, saying additional money would go to help U.S. workers.
Pelosi and Mnuchin were expected to speak again on Thursday.
"We like stimulus, we want stimulus and we think we should
have stimulus," Trump said.
The president ruled out accepting Pelosi's proposal outright
"because she's asking for all sorts of goodies. She wants to
bail out badly-run Democrat states and cities. She wants money
for things ... that just your pride couldn't let it happen."
Many economists as well as officials with the Federal
Reserve have pushed for another stimulus deal to blunt the
economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, which has put
milllions of Americans out of work.
U.S. stocks have slumped in the past couple of days amid
signs that the talks had reached an impasse.
But a larger coronavirus deal is likely to meet with
resistance from members of Trump's party in the
Republican-controlled Senate, many of whom contend that the
White House's current offer is too big. Republicans voiced
concern about the size of the White House offer in a weekend
call with administration officials.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican
in Congress, has set a vote for next week on a smaller $500
billion package, with money for small businesses, aid to
schools, liability protection for businesses, unemployment
benefits and assistance to hospitals.
Earlier on Thursay, Mnuchin also said he would not allow
differences with Pelosi over a national strategy for COVID-19
testing and tracing to stand in the way of an agreement.
"When I speak to Pelosi today I'm going to tell her that
we're not going to let the testing issue stand in the way, that
we'll fundamentally agree with their testing language subject to
some minor issues. This issue is being overblown," Mnuchin said
in an interview with CNBC.
Mnuchin also clarified his remarks from Wednesday that
reaching an agreement to blunt the economic effects of the
pandemic would be difficult before the election.
"What I said was that a deal would be hard to get done
before the election but we're going to keep trying, so I don't
want to say that it's not likely. It's just there are
significant issues."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Doina Chiacu, Andrea Shalala,
Alexandra Alper and Tim Ahmann; Writing by David Morgan
Editing by Paul Simao)