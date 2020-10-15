Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trump talks up bigger COVID-19 stimulus deal as election clock ticks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is willing to raise his offer of $1.8 trillion for a COVID-19 relief package to get a deal with House of Representatives Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a move likely to raise concern among his fellow Republicans in the Senate.

The White House proposed the $1.8 trillion in stimulus last week in negotiations with Pelosi, who rejected the offer and continues to demand a $2.2 trillion deal. The talks appear unlikely to produce an agreement before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump, who is running for reelection in the vote next month, told Fox Business Network he has already directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to put a bigger stimulus offer on the table, saying additional money would go to help U.S. workers. Pelosi and Mnuchin were expected to speak again on Thursday.

"We like stimulus, we want stimulus and we think we should have stimulus," Trump said.

The president ruled out accepting Pelosi's proposal outright "because she's asking for all sorts of goodies. She wants to bail out badly-run Democrat states and cities. She wants money for things ... that just your pride couldn't let it happen."

Many economists as well as officials with the Federal Reserve have pushed for another stimulus deal to blunt the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, which has put milllions of Americans out of work.

U.S. stocks have slumped in the past couple of days amid signs that the talks had reached an impasse.

But a larger coronavirus deal is likely to meet with resistance from members of Trump's party in the Republican-controlled Senate, many of whom contend that the White House's current offer is too big. Republicans voiced concern about the size of the White House offer in a weekend call with administration officials.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, has set a vote for next week on a smaller $500 billion package, with money for small businesses, aid to schools, liability protection for businesses, unemployment benefits and assistance to hospitals.

Earlier on Thursay, Mnuchin also said he would not allow differences with Pelosi over a national strategy for COVID-19 testing and tracing to stand in the way of an agreement.

"When I speak to Pelosi today I'm going to tell her that we're not going to let the testing issue stand in the way, that we'll fundamentally agree with their testing language subject to some minor issues. This issue is being overblown," Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC.

Mnuchin also clarified his remarks from Wednesday that reaching an agreement to blunt the economic effects of the pandemic would be difficult before the election.

"What I said was that a deal would be hard to get done before the election but we're going to keep trying, so I don't want to say that it's not likely. It's just there are significant issues." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Doina Chiacu, Andrea Shalala, Alexandra Alper and Tim Ahmann; Writing by David Morgan Editing by Paul Simao)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22pAcross U.S. electoral battlegrounds, recovery may be ebbing as virus flows
RE
12:17pUAE, Israel working on double tax treaty to encourage investment
RE
12:12pLondon stocks slump on further coronavirus lockdowns, Brexit uncertainty
RE
12:08pTrump talks up bigger COVID-19 stimulus deal as election clock ticks
RE
12:04pFed's daly says her economic outlook is more muted if there is no further fiscal support
RE
12:03pSudan signs preliminary deal with GE to boost power provision
RE
12:00pBrazil breeders retain female cows, herd grows for first time in 3 years - IBGE
RE
11:56aU.S. import prices increase in September as dollar weakens
RE
11:52aPersistently high U.S. weekly jobless claims point to labor market scarring
RE
11:50aNYSE invites companies to test direct listing process
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Unibail shares jump as French billionaire calls investors to arms
3World stocks drop on virus, stimulus angst; U.S. dollar shines
4ANALYSIS: Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : prices £2 billion equivalent bond to boost finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group