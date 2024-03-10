STORY: "He's a threat to democracy. Weaponized government. Weaponized the FBI. Weaponized the DOJ," Trump claimed about Democratic President Joe Biden, who campaigned in nearby Atlanta, signifying the critical role the state will play in November's general election.

As he has done in recent speeches, Trump devoted much of his remarks to the situation at the southern U.S. border. He blamed Biden for the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was killed last month in Athens, Georgia, allegedly by a man who had entered the country illegally.

He also again denied raping E Jean Carroll, the writer who won a defamation suit against him after he branded her a liar over the sexual assault, which took place decades ago. It came a day after he posted a $91.6-million bond to cover damages awarded in the verdict as began his appeal of the case.

Georgia is set to be among the most hotly contested states in the Nov. 5 general election, having swung to Biden in the 2020 election and been central to Trump's fraud claims. The former president is expected to clinch his party's nomination on Tuesday (March 12) when Georgia, along with Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington states hold nominating contests.