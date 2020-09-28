Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some, but supporters defend president

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A report that Donald Trump paid little or no federal income tax in recent years sparked broad outrage on Monday, from rich Democrats to teachers and coffee shop workers taking to social media to claim they had paid more taxes than the U.S. president.

The #IPaidMoreTaxesThanDonaldTrump hashtag began trending on Monday, while Democratic rival Joe Biden's election campaign seized on the backlash, launching merchandise with the words: 'I Paid More In Taxes Than Donald Trump.'

"It's not fair. If I had to pay taxes, why shouldn't everybody else?" said Reginald Tyson, a retired army veteran, speaking outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Tom Steyer, a billionaire environmentalist and a fierce critic of the president, took to Twitter to castigate Trump over his taxes and called for voters to kick him out office on Nov. 3. "In 2017, I paid $32 million more in federal taxes than Donald Trump," he added.

Trump defended his record on Monday after the New York Times reported he had paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises.

In a series of Twitter posts, the Republican president said he had paid "many millions of dollars in taxes" and that he had many more assets than debt. He did not provide evidence or promise to release any financial statements before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

It is unclear whether the events will affect how Americans vote. Trump's Twitter posts received tens of thousands of 'likes', as his supporters spoke out in his defense.

George Callas, managing director at law firm Steptoe LLP and former Republican tax counsel in the U.S. House of Representatives, criticized in a tweet the leaking of confidential tax information and defended the tax system, while acknowledging some wealthy people avoid paying much, if any, tax.

"There is nothing inherently 'unfair' about using losses to offset income. In fact, it's a critical piece of measuring someone's actual income over time," he wrote in a follow-up email to Reuters. "The question is whether those losses are real economic losses or just paper losses generated for tax purposes. And that can be very difficult to tease out."

Polly Hartsook, 68, who runs a farm with her husband in Ringgold County, Iowa, said the tax system was written to help "job creators."

"My guess is Donald Trump didn't prepare his tax returns, his tax preparers did it," said Hartsook, who said she voted for Trump in 2016 and will do so again. "Rather than give his money to the Treasury, Trump reinvests his money in things that provide jobs."

For others, the idea that the real estate mogul had paid so little in taxes touched a nerve.

Amy Grandinetti, 48, a nurse from Columbus, Ohio, who said she was backing Biden in November, described Trump's tax avoidance as "insane."

"This should give serious pause to the average American," she said.

Connor Madan, 23, from Washington, likewise balked at Trump's reported taxes, adding: "I feel like I pay more taxes than the president has. He's supposed to be setting the example for everyone." (Additional reporting by Krystal Hu, Deborah Gembara; Julio-César Chávez and Josh Franklin; Writing by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pHuawei lawyers seek new charges to fight Meng's U.S. extradition in Canada court
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pFiat agrees to pay $9.5 million penalty for misleading on emissions audit - U.S. SEC
RE
05:13pUtilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:12pCommunications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:10pLVMH countersues Tiffany in bid to drop $16 billion acquisition
RE
05:10pAGNICO EAGLE MINES : Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
PU
05:07pTech Up Amid Renewed Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pIRS provides final regulations on income tax withholding on certain periodic retirement and annuity payments
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group