Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some, but supporters defend president

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A report that Donald Trump
paid little or no federal income tax in recent years sparked
broad outrage on Monday, from rich Democrats to teachers and
coffee shop workers taking to social media to claim they had
paid more taxes than the U.S. president.
The #IPaidMoreTaxesThanDonaldTrump hashtag began trending on
Monday, while Democratic rival Joe Biden's election campaign
seized on the backlash, launching merchandise with the words: 'I
Paid More In Taxes Than Donald Trump.'
"It's not fair. If I had to pay taxes, why shouldn't
everybody else?" said Reginald Tyson, a retired army veteran,
speaking outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
Tom Steyer, a billionaire environmentalist and a fierce
critic of the president, took to Twitter to castigate Trump over
his taxes and called for voters to kick him out office on Nov.
3. "In 2017, I paid $32 million more in federal taxes than
Donald Trump," he added.
Trump defended his record on Monday after the New York Times
reported he had paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both
2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his
business enterprises.
In a series of Twitter posts, the Republican president said
he had paid "many millions of dollars in taxes" and that he had
many more assets than debt. He did not provide evidence or
promise to release any financial statements before the Nov. 3
presidential election.
It is unclear whether the events will affect how Americans
vote. Trump's Twitter posts received tens of thousands of
'likes', as his supporters spoke out in his defense.
George Callas, managing director at law firm Steptoe LLP
and former Republican tax counsel in the U.S. House of
Representatives, criticized in a tweet the leaking of
confidential tax information and defended the tax system, while
acknowledging some wealthy people avoid paying much, if any,
tax.
"There is nothing inherently 'unfair' about using losses to
offset income. In fact, it's a critical piece of measuring
someone's actual income over time," he wrote in a follow-up
email to Reuters. "The question is whether those losses are real
economic losses or just paper losses generated for tax purposes.
And that can be very difficult to tease out."
Polly Hartsook, 68, who runs a farm with her husband in
Ringgold County, Iowa, said the tax system was written to help
"job creators."
"My guess is Donald Trump didn't prepare his tax returns,
his tax preparers did it," said Hartsook, who said she voted for
Trump in 2016 and will do so again. "Rather than give his money
to the Treasury, Trump reinvests his money in things that
provide jobs."
For others, the idea that the real estate mogul had paid so
little in taxes touched a nerve.
Amy Grandinetti, 48, a nurse from Columbus, Ohio, who said
she was backing Biden in November, described Trump's tax
avoidance as "insane."
"This should give serious pause to the average American,"
she said.
Connor Madan, 23, from Washington, likewise balked at
Trump's reported taxes, adding: "I feel like I pay more taxes
than the president has. He's supposed to be setting the example
for everyone."
