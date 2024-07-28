STORY: :: Donald Trump tells Christians that if they vote

for him, 'in four years, you don't have to vote again'

:: July 26, 2024

:: West Palm Beach, Florida

"We have to win this election. Most important election ever. We want a landslide that's too big to rig. If you want to save America, get your friends, get your family, get everyone you know and vote. Vote early, vote absentee, vote on election day. I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote. And again, Christians get out and vote. Just this time. You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It'll be fixed. It'll be fine. You won't have to vote anymore. My beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians. I'm a Christian. I love you. Get out. You got to get out and vote. In four years, you don't have to vote again. We'll have it fixed so good, you're not going have to vote."

Trump was speaking at an event organized by the conservative group Turning Point Action in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not directly address Trump's remarks when asked to clarify them.

Cheung said Trump "was talking about uniting this country," and blamed "the divisive political environment" on the attempted assassination of Trump two weeks ago. Investigators have yet to give a motive for why the 20-year-old gunman opened fire on Trump.

In an interview with Fox News in December, Trump said that if he won the Nov. 5 election he would be a dictator, but only on "day one," to close the southern border with Mexico and expand oil drilling.

Democrats have seized on that comment. Trump has since said the remarks were a joke.