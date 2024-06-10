STORY: :: Trump promises to end taxes on tips,

an appeal to Las Vegas' service workers

:: June 9, 2024

"So, this is the first time I've said this. And for those hotel workers and people that get tips, you are going to be very happy, because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips, people making tips. We're not going to do it, and we're going to do that right away. First thing in office, because it's been a point of contention for years and years and years, and you do a great job of service, you take care of people. And I think it's going to be something that really is deserved."

:: Las Vegas, Nevada

"The first thing we're going to do is we're going to close that border tight as a drum, and we're going to let people come in, but only legals. The second thing we're going to do about 5 minutes later, doesn't take long, we're gonna drill, we're gonna cut your energy costs in half."

Trump also once again valorized his supporters convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, calling them "warriors" and suggesting a possible counter-investigation into the event if he were re-elected.

The pledge on tips, revealed at a sweltering outdoor rally in Las Vegas where temperatures reached 100 degrees, adds one more detail to a Trump tax plan that has included vague pledges of tax relief to middle-income workers and small businesses.

Trump said he would "do that right away, first thing in office," and noted in prepared remarks that he would seek legislation in Congress to make the change. "You do a great job of service, you take care of people and I think it's going to be something that really is deserved."