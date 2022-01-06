Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trump to launch his social media app in February, listing shows

01/06/2022 | 03:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump on a smartphone at the White House briefing room in Washington

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's new media venture plans to launch its social media app Truth Social on Feb. 21, according to an Apple Inc App Store listing.

TRUTH Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to Twitter, is available for pre-order before going live on the U.S. Presidents' Day holiday.

Similar to Twitter, the app offers features to follow other people and trending topics, according to demo photos.

The app's launch would come 13 months after Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Twitter banned Trump for encouraging his supporters to participate in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol based on unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Marking the one-year anniversary of the attack, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his predecessor's false claims could unravel the rule of law and subvert future elections.

TMTG and Apple did not respond to requests for comment, but a source familiar with the matter confirmed that Feb. 21 is the planned launch date of the app.

The launch is expected to be the first of three stages in TMTG's development. The second would be a subscription video-on-demand service called TMTG+ with entertainment, news and podcasts, according to the company website. A November investor presentation indicated that TMTG also wants to launch a podcast network.

TMTG is currently valued at $4.3 billion based on the stock price of Digital World Acquisition Corp. TMTG agreed in October to merge with the blank-check firm at a valuation of $875 million.

Trump supporters and retail investors have snapped up Digital World's stock, betting that Trump's popularity with his Republican political base will translate into commercial runaway success.

The blank-check acquisition deal faces regulatory risk. Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren asked Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler last month to investigate the planned merger for potential violations of securities laws around disclosure. The SEC has declined to comment on whether it plans any action.

TMTG last month raised an additional $1 billion from private investors.

Trump canceled a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that had been scheduled for Jan. 6, marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol attack. He said he will instead deliver remarks at a rally in Arizona on Jan. 15.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in Toronto and Helen Coster in New York; Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Cynthia Osterman)

By Krystal Hu and Helen Coster


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.66% 172.015 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP. 14.13% 66 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.63% 332.65 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pThe Fed's going to tighten, the only question is how fast
RE
03:52pFed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook
RE
03:52pCanada posts biggest trade surplus for 13 years, exports offset flood impact
RE
03:50pAnalysis-U.S. Treasury yields risk breakout on hawkish Fed, corporate issuance deluge
RE
03:49pBiden says Trump's 'web of lies' threatens U.S. democracy
RE
03:49pBiden says Trump's 'web of lies' threatens U.S. democracy
RE
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.733% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 0.880% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.093% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43pCanada signs deal to buy 20,000 more doses of GSK COVID-19 drug
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks mixed, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3APA : January 2022 Investor Update
4Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
5Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help

HOT NEWS