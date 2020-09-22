Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trump to meet state attorneys general to discuss key U.S. tech liability shield

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:35am EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump descends from Air Force One following a campaign trip to Ohio, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet on Wednesday with a group of Republican state attorneys general about revising a key law that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users and allows them to remove lawful but objectionable posts.

"Online censorship goes far beyond the issue of free speech, it's also one of protecting consumers and ensuring they are informed of their rights and resources to fight back under the law," White House spokesman Judd Deere said. "State attorneys general are on the front lines of this issue and President Trump wants to hear their perspectives."

A person briefed on the matter said Trump is expected to meet with the state attorneys general of Texas, Arizona, Utah, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, South Carolina and Missouri.

The planned meeting was reported earlier by the Washington Post.

In May, Trump signed an executive order that seeks new regulatory oversight of tech firms' content moderation decisions and backed legislation to scrap or weaken the law, Section 230.

He directed the Commerce Department to file the petition asking the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to limit protections under Section 230 after Twitter Inc warned readers in May to fact-check his posts about unsubstantiated claims of fraud in mail-in voting.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai opened the petition to a 45-day public comment.

Earlier this month, the Republican state attorneys general

of Texas, Louisiana, Indiana and Missouri backed Trump's push, arguing social media platforms cannot be truly free "unless the participants understand the rules of the forum, and competition is able to provide alternatives when speech restrictions go too far."

A group representing major internet companies including Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google urged the FCC to reject the petition, calling it "misguided, lacks grounding in law, and poses serious public policy concerns."

By David Shepardson and Nandita Bose

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.44% 1430.14 Delayed Quote.6.78%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.19% 2960.47 Delayed Quote.60.21%
DEERE & COMPANY -3.50% 214.21 Delayed Quote.23.64%
FACEBOOK -1.73% 248.15 Delayed Quote.20.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02aChina sharply expands mass labor program in Tibet
RE
01:01aFed chief Powell slated for first of week's three congressional appearances
RE
12:54aChinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat app sees downloads surge before U.S. ban
RE
12:49aBEIJING UNLIKELY TO APPROVE ORACLE, WALMART'S TIKTOK DEAL : Global Times
RE
12:49aAsm pacific technology says it is not making plans to go private
RE
12:49aEXCLUSIVE : Asm pacific technology plans to relist on shanghai's star market for higher valuations-sources
RE
12:49aEXCLUSIVE : Semiconductor equipment maker asm pacific technology in talks with potential investors to take it private-sources
RE
12:40aBuoyant dollar holds near six-week high as stock selloff subsides
RE
12:37aBuoyant dollar holds near six-week high as stock selloff subsides
RE
12:35aTrump to meet state attorneys general to discuss key U.S. tech liability shield
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : CISCO : Chinese leaders split over releasing blacklist of U.S. companies - WSJ
2GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low
3Stocks down on fresh lockdown worries, banking sell-off; dollar rises
4U.S. judge fast-tracks Tiffany's case on $16 billion LVMH deal, sets January trial
5CORN : Corn rebounds on China demand, though improved crop ratings cap gains
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group