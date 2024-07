Milwaukee, WI (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will on Thursday call for unity and say that a recent assassination attempt he survived is "too painful" to talk about, according to excerpts of his first speech since that attempt.

Trump is due to make that speech at the Republican National Convention.

