Trump urges Republicans to go for "higher numbers" on coronavirus relief

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - President Trump urged his
fellow Republicans Wednesday to go for "much higher numbers" in
a coronavirus aid bill, as a stalemate continued in Washington
over whether to approve more economic relief from the crisis
ahead of Nov. 3 elections.
The Senate's number two Republican, John Thune, reacted
cautiously to Trump's appeal on Twitter.
The standoff dates to mid-May, when the Democratic-majority
House of Representatives approved $3.4 trillion in new aid,
including unemployment benefits, money for schools, the U.S.
Postal Service, and testing.
The Senate's Republican leaders countered with a $1 trillion
plan, but some of their own members balked at that. Last week
they put a $300 billion bill up for a vote that Democrats
blocked as insufficient.
"Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans, it all comes
back to the USA anyway (one way or another!)" Trump wrote on
Twitter Wednesday.
Congress and the White House approved more than $3 trillion
worth of coronavirus relief measures earlier this year.
Thune, speaking after Trump's tweet, said proposals had to
stay in a "realistic" range. Noting the original $1 trillion
Senate Republican plan, he said: "As you go upwards from there
you start ... losing Republican support pretty quickly."
A $1.5 trillion compromise floated Tuesday by the House
Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of dozens of centrist
lawmakers, was attacked by members of both parties, including
leading House Democrats. White House Chief of Staff Mark
Meadows, however, said it deserved consideration.
Thune said there was some Republican interest in the $1.5
trillion package, but that the $500 trillion it included in aid
for state and local governments would be hard for Republican
senators to swallow. Meadows told reporters Wednesday that the
state and local issue was probably the biggest obstacle to a
deal.
Another Republican senator said Wednesday he thought a deal
of around $1.5 trillion or $1.7 trillion was possible.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has offered to drop her aid
demand to about $2.2 trillion. She faces growing pressure from
moderate Democrats to take another vote on COVID-19 relief, but
told MSNBC Wednesday that the way forward depends on the
willingness of the White House to accept a bill large enough to
address the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
"What we want is to put something on the floor that will
become law. And so that requires a negotiation,” she said. “We
think they (the White House) should come to the table.”
