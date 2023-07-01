STORY: During a rally in Philadelphia, Trump promised to eliminate all diversity, equity and inclusion programs "across the entire federal government."

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, effectively prohibiting affirmative action policies long used to raise the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority students on American campuses.

Trump also said student loan debt forgiveness "would have been very unfair" to those who had already paid their loans.

On Friday, the Court blocked Joe Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt but the President announced new steps to provide relief for student loan borrowers.