Trump will extend drilling ban off Florida, expand it to two more states

JUPITER, Fla., Sept 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump
said on Tuesday he will sign an executive order to extend the
ban on oil drilling on the eastern Gulf of Mexico off Florida as
he seeks to win support ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
The ban on drilling was set to expire in 2022. Trump said he
would expand it to Florida's Atlantic coast and to the coasts of
Georgia and South Carolina. The Trump administration has worked
to expand U.S. oil and gas drilling but drilling off Florida has
prompted fierce opposition by tourism, real estate and
environmental interests.
