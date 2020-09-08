Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trump will extend drilling ban off Florida, expand it to two more states

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

JUPITER, Fla., Sept 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will sign an executive order to extend the ban on oil drilling on the eastern Gulf of Mexico off Florida as he seeks to win support ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The ban on drilling was set to expire in 2022. Trump said he would expand it to Florida's Atlantic coast and to the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. The Trump administration has worked to expand U.S. oil and gas drilling but drilling off Florida has prompted fierce opposition by tourism, real estate and environmental interests. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Timothy Gardner Editing by Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Virtual Regional Seminar on Raw Material and Feed Biosecurity Also Discusses Developments, Impact Of ASF In Key SEA Markets
PU
03:43pJudge voids Trump rule that states called unfriendly to labor
RE
03:42pSnowflake looks to raise about $2.38 billion in U.S. IPO
RE
03:42pOil prices stumble, hit June lows on Saudi price cut, COVID flare-ups
RE
03:37pStocks fall as tech remains under pressure, Tesla tumbles
RE
03:36pBaker Hughes plots low carbon future as oil prices remain low
RE
03:33pBaker Hughes plots low carbon future as oil prices remain low
RE
03:21pIranian fuel seized by U.S. to reach Texas within days -sources
RE
03:20pBERMUDA MONETARY AUTHORITY : Public Warning - Website Falsely Linked to BMA
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
2IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Investors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks
4INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group