Trumpism will outlast Trump, who defied the odds, grew the base

Nov 7 (Reuters) - As he closed his campaign with a series of
boisterous rallies, President Donald Trump told his cheering
crowds they would prove all the experts wrong again - just as
they had when he improbably won the U.S. presidency in 2016.
“A great red wave is coming,” Trump said at an Oct. 31 rally
in Pennsylvania, predicting a surge of Republican support would
carry him to re-election. “There’s not a thing they can do about
it.”
Trump lost the White House, according to media outlets that
called the tight race on Saturday morning for his Democratic
opponent Joe Biden, the former vice president. And yet Trump
clearly outperformed scores of polls that suggested he might
lose in a landslide and proved his base of supporters was bigger
and more loyal than many observers realized.
Democrats had hoped that voters would hand Trump a stark
repudiation of his often chaotic first term and his divisive
campaign. Instead, Trump has captured about 7.3 million more
votes than he did in 2016, preliminary returns show. Many
Republican lawmakers who faced election stuck by Trump through
an impeachment last year and, this year, his widely maligned
handling of the pandemic and the civil unrest over police
killings of Black people. Some of those allies were rewarded
with Senate victories that may allow the party to maintain a
narrow majority.
Republicans also gained five seats in the U.S. House of
Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats. The
Republican party’s strong showing, defying critics and pundits,
came despite a massive fundraising advantage enjoyed by
Democrats at the campaign’s end and, according to polls, a sharp
turn of support toward Democrats in America’s suburbs.
The tight race came down to late-counted mail-in ballots in
Georgia and Pennsylvania, which tipped the election to Biden.
Trump, however, has not conceded. The incumbent, who received
more votes than any Republican candidate in history, has sought
to de-legitimize the outcome by claiming, without evidence, that
he was cheated. There will likely be recounts in several states.
And Trump continues to wage legal fights to nullify the results.
Still, Trump faces a formidable struggle to prevail in the
Electoral College that decides U.S. elections. Each state is
allotted electoral votes based on its population. In most
states, the candidate that wins the popular vote takes all its
electoral votes, no matter how close the margin of victory. In
the popular vote nationally, Biden has so far racked up 4.1
million more votes than Trump.
The Trump campaign issued a statement Saturday morning
saying the election was “far from over. Joe Biden has not been
certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the
highly contested states.”
Trump tweeted: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”
Even as states count the last ballots, the results have
dashed Democrats’ hopes for the death of Trumpism. If Biden’s
victory is certified and the Republicans retain the Senate, the
new president may be handcuffed in his efforts to push
legislation and win confirmations of judges and administration
officials. Whatever the future for Trump himself, Democrats and
Republicans alike said they will have to reckon with the
continuing appeal of his brash brand of populist politics.
Joe Gruters, chairman of the Florida Republican Party, said
that Trump’s message about economic liberty, even during the
pandemic, won over many voters. “People voted for the president
of the United States because of his positive messaging on the
future and his going out of the way to put America first,”
Gruters said.
“People don’t want taxes; they don’t want to be locked down.
They want freedom and liberty. And they don’t want to see their
communities burned to the ground,” he said, referring to
incidents of looting and fire-setting during protests against
killings by police this year.
Stu Rothenberg, a non-partisan political analyst, said the
race underscored the resilience of Trump, who turned out legions
of supporters from his base of white, often working-class voters
and made inroads with Hispanic voters vital to the Democratic
coalition.
The election was hardly the “smashing defeat” Democrats and
anti-Trump Republicans wanted, Rothenberg said. “In some
respects, the outcome wasn’t that different than four years ago,
despite his failure to deal with the coronavirus and the
economy,” Rothenberg said of Trump.
The tight election means Democrats will be asking themselves
why “Trump is still with us,” said Karen Finney, a veteran
Democratic strategist who was a spokesperson for Democrat
Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She said Trump
continued to score successes with “dog whistle” politics - using
veiled or coded rhetoric to inflame racial and cultural
tensions. The close election, Finney said, proves “we are still
a very, very divided country.”
The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee did
not respond to questions about Trump and the party’s performance
in the election.
DEFYING THE EXPERTS
After four years of shunning experts on issues ranging from
climate change to foreign policy to the coronavirus pandemic,
Trump wasn’t about to listen to the pollsters, pundits and
politicians who said he needed to steer his flagging campaign
toward the moderate middle.
Instead, Trump went all-in on a divisive excite-the-base
strategy - railing against liberal “anarchists,” his own
administration’s public health experts and the legitimacy of the
election itself. He finished the campaign with a string of
rallies packed with mostly maskless supporters in a still-raging
pandemic.
The preliminary election results underscored the depth of
the nation’s partisan divide. After a year of the pandemic, an
economic crash and widespread social unrest over police killings
of black people, exit polls showed that few people crossed party
lines.
Exit polls conducted by Edison Research showed that Trump
retained the support of a solid majority of white voters, about
55%, a slight decline from his numbers in 2016. White
non-college graduates who form the heart of Trump’s base still
backed Trump over Biden by more than 20 points, but his margin
in that group shrunk by about four points, according to the
data.
Mike Madrid, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project - a group
of former Republican political operatives who campaigned to
defeat Trump and elect Biden - said he thinks Trumpism will
remain the heart of the Republican Party.
“Trumpism, popular nationalism, white identity grievance
politics will continue,” he said, noting the vast majority of
elected Republicans had little appetite for anything different.
And yet Trump’s support rose by about four percentage points
among African-Americans, Hispanics and Asian-Americans, compared
with four years ago, the polling suggests. About 39% of older
Hispanics cast ballots for Trump, up 14 points from 2016, while
19% of black voters between ages 30 and 44 backed the president,
which is up 12 points from the last election. Meanwhile, Trump’s
level of support slipped by about 2 points among older white
voters.
In Florida, a 12-point surge towards Trump among Latino
voters, compared with 2016, played an important role in handing
him the big battleground state’s electoral votes.
Such gains flummoxed Trump’s opponents, who have long
hammered the president for what they describe as his racist
comments and harsh immigration policies. Notably, the president
boosted his support in heavily Latino areas in Texas,
overperforming Clinton’s totals by 11 to 27 points in counties
along the state’s southern border with Mexico. In Hidalgo
County, which is more than 90% Hispanic, Trump won 40,000 more
votes than he did four years ago, increasing his vote share from
28% to 41%.
Biden’s low-profile campaign, which avoided the
flesh-and-blood rallies that Trump thrived on, undoubtedly gave
the president an upper hand with some Latino voters, one
political scientist said. “The Rio Grande Valley, like other
Latino-heavy places like Florida, is very much an old-school,
grassroots place that needs a high-touch political approach,”
said Victoria De Francesco Soto, assistant dean at the Lyndon B.
Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at
Austin.
She said Trump helped himself with Latinos by not using what
she called the racist rhetoric that he used in his campaign in
2016 when calling an immigration crackdown. She said it’s not
surprising that voters shrugged off Trump’s stance on
immigration because many Latinos who live near the border are
fairly conservative on immigration issues.
Richard Cortez - a Democrat and the county judge, a top
elected official, in Hidalgo County - said Trump’s big gains in
the Rio Grande Valley came down to the economy and religion for
more conservative Latinos.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken an intense toll on the
region, where mobile morgues had to be brought in to handle a
spike in deaths. Still, Cortez said, voters feared unemployment
more than the virus, and embraced Trump’s call to open the U.S.
economy, regardless of the pandemic.
The largely Catholic population in the Valley also welcomed
Trump’s anti-abortion stance and his success in placing on the
U.S. Supreme Court three conservative justices who voters hope
may strike down Roe v. Wade.
Trump’s bravado, too, played well with Latinos, Cortez said.
“Hispanic voters often like a tough, John Wayne-type
politician - somebody who will fiercely stand up for their
ideals,” he said. “Some voters just felt that Trump was
tougher.”
RALLIES, REGISTRATION AND RECRUITS
Polls all year showed that suburban women and older voters
had shifted away from the president. But Trump never lost his
appeal among the faithful - including evangelicals, pocketbook
Republicans who liked his tax cuts and the mostly white,
non-college-educated voters who once were a natural constituency
for Democrats. They continued to trust Trump on the economy and
reveled in his ridicule of Biden, who many consider a moderate,
as a doddering tool of the radical left.
“Joe Biden - he’s not all there,” Trump told a crowd at a
farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 31.
At a rally in Opa-locka, Florida, on Sunday - Trump’s fifth
of the day, stretching past midnight - the president riled up
fans with his dystopian vision of Biden’s America: closed
factories, banned oil fracking, quadrupled taxes, defunded
police departments, destroyed suburbs, gun confiscations, and
anti-American indoctrination of school children. (Biden
advocated none of these things.)
“Our opponents want to turn us into Communist Cuba or
socialist Venezuela,” he said.
But the rally strategy went well beyond whipping up
enthusiasm, campaign officials said. It included a much larger
effort to recruit and register new members of the Trump tribe -
often infrequent voters, who may not be Republicans.
To attend a Trump rally, an attendee had to sign up online
or provide a cell phone number, used by the campaign to identify
people who may not have voted in 2016, or ever. That meant every
rally became what Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh called
“an enormous data-gathering event” that pulled more people into
the Trump camp. “It is not atypical for 30% of registrants for a
rally to be non-Republican,” he said.
The combination of rallies and data-mining proved to be a
potent campaign weapon - and created a database of supporters
that Republicans can continue to build even after a Trump White
House.
The campaign and the Republican Party invested heavily to
grow the size of Trump’s base of support. Since the 2020 cycle
began, the Republican Party has signed up 2.5 million volunteers
who have performed 29.4 million door knocks and 128.9 million
phone calls spread across battleground states, according to Rick
Gorka, a Republican National Committee official involved in the
effort. More than 2,000 paid staff have been spread across these
states working for the president and the party, he said.
In states the campaign considered strategically important,
it pinpointed clusters of Trump supporters or swing voters and
targeted them for door-knocks and digital advertising.
“Those 2.5 million volunteers, that’s what they do,” Gorka
said. “They would meet potential voters in their neighborhoods,
churches, bars, coffee shops; it didn’t matter.” The rallies,
Gorka said, brought in “a network of individuals that we would
never be able to identify.”
Republicans quietly piled up strong margins in signing up
new voters in swing states including North Carolina and Florida,
helping to drive turnout even higher in some of the rural,
mostly white and manufacturing-intensive counties where Trump
enjoyed his deepest wells of support. But those numbers were
offset by Democratic surges elsewhere.
These new Trump voters might explain why many pollsters
notched embarrassing underestimates of the president’s support
in some key swing states in 2020. Another possible reason: a
hidden reserve of Trump voters who kept their preference quiet.
Ryan Landers, 46, waiting in line at the pre-election Trump
rally in Pennsylvania’s Bucks County, said that some of his
Trump-supporting friends got calls from pollsters and lied about
their intention to vote for the president.
“Some people kept it to themselves because of the left,”
added Bill Karcher, 48, a floor installer who said he voted for
Obama and Hillary Clinton, but supported Trump this year. “You
can’t have an opinion if you are for Trump. If you have a Trump
sign, you’re going to catch shit for it.”
Trump’s rallies, however, brought out tens of thousands of
loud-and-proud supporters. The gatherings had the feel of
fan-filled music festivals, with a warmup playlist of baby
boomer favorites and a video of the highlights of Trump’s first
term. For the faithful, Trump represents something beyond a
political figure.
“He is us, in the White House,” said Suzanne Landis, a hair
stylist from Montgomery County, near Philadelphia. “He speaks
for us.”
In closely fought Pinellas County, Florida, Tim Kennedy, 27,
stood along a roadside last weekend waving flags for Trump - one
of them showing an assault rifle with the words “Come and Take
It.” Kennedy said the coronavirus crisis cost him his job as an
engineering contractor for an arms manufacturer. But he doesn’t
blame Trump.
“He’s not a saint, but he’s not a normal politician,”
Kennedy said of Trump. “I think he genuinely cares about
people.”
(Reporting by Joseph Tanfani and Tim Reid; additional reporting
by Steve Holland, Brad Brooks, Ernest Scheyder, Simon Lewis,
Jarrett Renshaw and Brad Heath; editing by Brian Thevenot)