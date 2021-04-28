Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trusaic : Announces Issuance of Two U.S. Patents Covering Its Application of AI-Powered Data Processing to Workforce Analytics

04/28/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Workforce Analytics Machine℠ (WAM) Perfects Data, Minimizes Audits, and Eliminates Compliance Risk

Trusaic, a leading innovator in data solutions for regulatory compliance today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,976,965 and Patent No. 10,977,008 covering Trusaic’s core data processing capabilities that address significant unmet needs in workforce data cleansing, calculation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The two approved patents reinforce the ability of Trusaic’s Workforce Analytics Machine (WAM) to better consume vast amounts of workforce data, cleanse it, and make calculations against the data to ensure perfect compliance outcomes.

The two recently issued patents include:

  • U.S. Patent No. 10,977,008 covers Single Data Class for In-Memory Creation and Programmatic Access to Arbitrary Data in A Strongly-Typed Computer Programming Language: This patent relates to the underlying data storage for WAM Calculate. The DataStore allows any row of data, no matter what type or how many columns, to be put into computer memory easily and efficiently. It’s compatible with Microsoft tools and libraries and is essential in making WAM Calculate flexible enough to handle any data necessary to calculate results in a highly scalable way.
  • U.S. Patent No. 10,976,965 covers Optimization of In-Memory Processing of Data Represented by an Acyclic Graph So that the Removal and Re-Materialization of Data in Selected Nodes is Minimized: This patent also relates to WAM Calculate and how it processes data step-by-step in what’s known as a directed acyclic graph. Many different types of software use this data structure, however, Trusaic has improved this process by defining algorithms to prioritize which data is kept in memory. That way, when Trusaic is designing and connecting processes in WAM Calculate, it’s much faster to see the results that matter. This invention helps aid in the processing of large workforce data sets to deliver accurate results quickly and efficiently.

“Clean data is the key to flawless compliance,” said Robert Sheen, CEO and founder of Trusaic. “From multiple data sources, Trusaic consolidates, cleans, and transforms data into accurate, actionable intelligence. The issuance of these patents further underscores the robustness of our offerings and the tremendous impact of AI-powered data processing combined with workforce analytics.”

The patent supported Workforce Analytics Machine quickly and easily extracts workforce data from structured and unstructured data sources and works with any payroll or HR system. For more information, please visit trusaic.com.

About Trusaic

Trusaic is a regulatory compliance software company that helps businesses reduce their risks, maximize opportunities, and keep up with rapidly changing regulatory requirements. Its solutions combine advanced data analytics with expert humans to ensure clients have comprehensive and customized support, every step of the way. To learn more, please visit www.trusaic.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:21pACTIVITY OF THE 1ST QUARTER 2021 : strong revenue growth in both divisions and change in the governance
PU
01:20pBOEING  : posts 1Q loss, takes a hit on Air Force One work
AQ
01:20pPRODWAYS GROUP  : Activity of the 1st quarter 2021: strong revenue growth in both divisions and change in the governance
AN
01:19pGerman regulator warns Binance over stock tokens
RE
01:19pMining robot stranded on Pacific Ocean floor in deep-sea mining trial
RE
01:19pGARTNER  : Identifies Five Areas Sales Enablement Leaders Should Prioritize for a Permanent Shift to Virtual Selling
AQ
01:19pWELLNESS 4 HUMANITY  : Announces Cities and Dates for Spread Love Not Covid Event Series, Featuring Singer-Songwriter and Actor Tyrese Gibson and DJ/Entrepreneur Pavel Stuchlik of NOA|AON
PR
01:17pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P  : Understanding Your Bond Portfolio's Carbon Footprint
PU
01:17pANNUAL REPORT 2020 OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE : Awdr
PU
01:17pStanley R. Frankel, MD FACP joins Cytovia Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
2ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
5KAMBI GROUP PLC : KAMBI : Q1 Report 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ