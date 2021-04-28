Trusaic : Announces Issuance of Two U.S. Patents Covering Its Application of AI-Powered Data Processing to Workforce Analytics

Workforce Analytics Machine℠ (WAM) Perfects Data, Minimizes Audits, and Eliminates Compliance Risk

Trusaic, a leading innovator in data solutions for regulatory compliance today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,976,965 and Patent No. 10,977,008 covering Trusaic’s core data processing capabilities that address significant unmet needs in workforce data cleansing, calculation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The two approved patents reinforce the ability of Trusaic’s Workforce Analytics Machine (WAM) to better consume vast amounts of workforce data, cleanse it, and make calculations against the data to ensure perfect compliance outcomes.

The two recently issued patents include:

U.S. Patent No. 10,977,008 covers Single Data Class for In-Memory Creation and Programmatic Access to Arbitrary Data in A Strongly-Typed Computer Programming Language: This patent relates to the underlying data storage for WAM Calculate. The DataStore allows any row of data, no matter what type or how many columns, to be put into computer memory easily and efficiently. It’s compatible with Microsoft tools and libraries and is essential in making WAM Calculate flexible enough to handle any data necessary to calculate results in a highly scalable way.

U.S. Patent No. 10,976,965 covers Optimization of In-Memory Processing of Data Represented by an Acyclic Graph So that the Removal and Re-Materialization of Data in Selected Nodes is Minimized: This patent also relates to WAM Calculate and how it processes data step-by-step in what's known as a directed acyclic graph. Many different types of software use this data structure, however, Trusaic has improved this process by defining algorithms to prioritize which data is kept in memory. That way, when Trusaic is designing and connecting processes in WAM Calculate, it's much faster to see the results that matter. This invention helps aid in the processing of large workforce data sets to deliver accurate results quickly and efficiently.

“Clean data is the key to flawless compliance,” said Robert Sheen, CEO and founder of Trusaic. “From multiple data sources, Trusaic consolidates, cleans, and transforms data into accurate, actionable intelligence. The issuance of these patents further underscores the robustness of our offerings and the tremendous impact of AI-powered data processing combined with workforce analytics.”

The patent supported Workforce Analytics Machine quickly and easily extracts workforce data from structured and unstructured data sources and works with any payroll or HR system. For more information, please visit trusaic.com.

About Trusaic

Trusaic is a regulatory compliance software company that helps businesses reduce their risks, maximize opportunities, and keep up with rapidly changing regulatory requirements. Its solutions combine advanced data analytics with expert humans to ensure clients have comprehensive and customized support, every step of the way. To learn more, please visit www.trusaic.com.

