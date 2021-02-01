Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trustar Bank : Announces Full-Service Branch in Great Falls, VA

02/01/2021 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Trustar Bank has announced the opening of a full-service branch at 9883 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls, VA 22066.

This Great Falls Shopping Center location offers clients the convenience and service they have come to know and expect from Trustar Bank, featuring a full-service lobby, convenient drive-through, smart ATM, and Saturday hours.

“Our newest location will allow us to continue to provide exceptional service to Great Falls and its surrounding communities,” commented Shaza Andersen, Chief Executive Officer and Founder.

Great Falls is the third Trustar Bank branch in the Greater Washington market, joining the Reston and Tysons, VA branches.

Since opening in July 2019, Trustar Bank has expanded rapidly with plans to continue a high rate of growth.

About the Bank - Trustar Bank is a full-service bank offering comprehensive banking products and services to small- and medium-sized businesses and consumers. It is the first bank to be chartered and opened in Virginia in over a decade. For more information, please visit Trustar Bank online at trustarbank.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aWILDBRAIN : SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SPEEDS OVER TO NETFLIX IN THE ALL-NEW ANIMATED SERIES SONIC PRIME - WildBrain
AQ
11:19aAD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11:18aPATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17aINTACT FINANCIAL : Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins joins Intact board
AQ
11:17aMINTO APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021
AQ
11:16a'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
RE
11:16aESSITY : raises EUR 700m in the bond market
AQ
11:16aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies
PR
11:16aJAMES S. MCDONNELL FOUNDATION : Announces New 2020 Grants for The 21st Century Science Initiative Awards
BU
11:16aVenture West Funding Arranges $56.5M in Total Loans for Los Angeles Apartment Portfolio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3ARGENT MINERALS LIMITED : 'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
4BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ