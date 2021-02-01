Trustar Bank : Announces Full-Service Branch in Great Falls, VA

Trustar Bank has announced the opening of a full-service branch at 9883 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls, VA 22066.

This Great Falls Shopping Center location offers clients the convenience and service they have come to know and expect from Trustar Bank, featuring a full-service lobby, convenient drive-through, smart ATM, and Saturday hours.

“Our newest location will allow us to continue to provide exceptional service to Great Falls and its surrounding communities,” commented Shaza Andersen, Chief Executive Officer and Founder.

Great Falls is the third Trustar Bank branch in the Greater Washington market, joining the Reston and Tysons, VA branches.

Since opening in July 2019, Trustar Bank has expanded rapidly with plans to continue a high rate of growth.

About the Bank - Trustar Bank is a full-service bank offering comprehensive banking products and services to small- and medium-sized businesses and consumers. It is the first bank to be chartered and opened in Virginia in over a decade. For more information, please visit Trustar Bank online at trustarbank.com.

