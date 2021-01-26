Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trusted Broker Reviews announces new partnership with Thunder Forex

01/26/2021 | 04:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted Broker Reviews is excited to announce a new partnership with Thunder Forex. Using revolutionary measurements for reviewing and testing their online brokers, and a secure, trustworthy platform in which to conduct trades, the two companies are diligently working together with the shared cause of improving standards for online brokerage and trading.

Established in 2020, Thunder Forex is a new broker company that is an authorized security dealer as per the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles. The regulated partner broker uses a state-of-the-art Electronic Communication Network (ECN) to safely and securely match brokerages with individual traders.

Whereas before, such partnerships were only privy to large investment corporations and wealthy individuals, Thunder Forex has bridged that gap so that anyone looking to trade has a safe and effective way to make exchanges. This is further iterated through the use of Straight-through Processing (STP) alongside the ECN, making the electronic transfer fast and automatic.

This new partnership between Trusted Broker Reviews and Thunder Forex will undoubtedly improve the trading conditions of users on both platforms. On Trusted Broker Review’s end, users receive detailed, accurate information pertaining to prospective online brokers so that they know what to expect upon signing up with any given broker. On Thunder Forex’s end, traders are able to make that trade. Trusted Broker Reviews takes an honest and transparent approach in providing users with trusted ratings and upfront costs. There are no hidden fees and no conflicts of interest for traders through the trading process.

Trusted Broker Reviews, established in 2020 by a passionate team of three employees, is also offering rebates to customers in the form of 0.1 pips spread or $1 commission rebates. The company prioritizes improving the needs of its 30,000 monthly visitors by actively helping users find the right broker for their unique business needs in addition to helping its users learn the process of investment.

Andre Witzel, owner of Trusted Broker Reviews, states, “Through our partnership with Thunder Forex we can provide new traders an excellent personal service and low trading fees.” Indeed, both companies are looking forward to giving traders an opportunity to use cutting-edge ECN/STP execution to safely conduct their exchanges. “This new partnership with Thunder Forex gives us the opportunity to recommend our viewers a broker with ECN/STP execution. There will be no conflict of interest,” Witzel concludes.

Through joined forces, Trusted Broker Reviews and Thunder Forex and are excited to take this new step forward in providing a transparent platform for traders.

Anyone interested in obtaining more information about anything included in this release or for press inquiries are encouraged to contact:

Andre Witzel
+1 (352) 443 6205
business@trusted-broker-reviews.com
or visit:
www.trusted-broker-reviews.com
www.thunderforex.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:51pHC2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pDelwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of Class A Common Stock and Warrants
GL
04:51pHOPE BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
BU
04:50pVolkswagen asks U.S. Supreme Court to reverse ruling on local emissions claims
RE
04:50pBEST BUY : 5 ways to up your Big Game viewing experience at home
PU
04:50pFRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES : Reports 2020 Q4 Earnings; Declares Dividend
PR
04:50pCLEANSPARK : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against CleanSpark, Inc.
PR
04:50pINV Metals Announces Private Placement Financing
GL
04:49pCN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:49pCOUPLE ACCUSED OF FLYING TO YUKON FOR VACCINE 'DESPICABLE' : B.C. minister
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
4INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
5Oil prices steady as virus deaths rise, demand worries persist

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ