Trusted Broker Reviews announces new partnership with Thunder Forex

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted Broker Reviews is excited to announce a new partnership with Thunder Forex. Using revolutionary measurements for reviewing and testing their online brokers, and a secure, trustworthy platform in which to conduct trades, the two companies are diligently working together with the shared cause of improving standards for online brokerage and trading.



Established in 2020, Thunder Forex is a new broker company that is an authorized security dealer as per the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles. The regulated partner broker uses a state-of-the-art Electronic Communication Network (ECN) to safely and securely match brokerages with individual traders.

Whereas before, such partnerships were only privy to large investment corporations and wealthy individuals, Thunder Forex has bridged that gap so that anyone looking to trade has a safe and effective way to make exchanges. This is further iterated through the use of Straight-through Processing (STP) alongside the ECN, making the electronic transfer fast and automatic.

This new partnership between Trusted Broker Reviews and Thunder Forex will undoubtedly improve the trading conditions of users on both platforms. On Trusted Broker Review’s end, users receive detailed, accurate information pertaining to prospective online brokers so that they know what to expect upon signing up with any given broker. On Thunder Forex’s end, traders are able to make that trade. Trusted Broker Reviews takes an honest and transparent approach in providing users with trusted ratings and upfront costs. There are no hidden fees and no conflicts of interest for traders through the trading process.

Trusted Broker Reviews, established in 2020 by a passionate team of three employees, is also offering rebates to customers in the form of 0.1 pips spread or $1 commission rebates. The company prioritizes improving the needs of its 30,000 monthly visitors by actively helping users find the right broker for their unique business needs in addition to helping its users learn the process of investment.

Andre Witzel, owner of Trusted Broker Reviews, states, “Through our partnership with Thunder Forex we can provide new traders an excellent personal service and low trading fees.” Indeed, both companies are looking forward to giving traders an opportunity to use cutting-edge ECN/STP execution to safely conduct their exchanges. “This new partnership with Thunder Forex gives us the opportunity to recommend our viewers a broker with ECN/STP execution. There will be no conflict of interest,” Witzel concludes.

Through joined forces, Trusted Broker Reviews and Thunder Forex and are excited to take this new step forward in providing a transparent platform for traders.

