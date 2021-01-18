Log in
Trusted Medical Volunteers at a Local Food Bank for MLK National Day of Service

01/18/2021 | 04:04pm EST
Dallas/Fort Worth, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of the MLK National Day of Service, Trusted Medical, DFW’s most innovative emergency healthcare organizations, is helping sort, organize, and distribute food and grocery items to families and individuals in need at the Community Table Food Pantry in North Richland Hills, TX. 

“At Trusted Medical, we are here to meet the needs of the community especially during such an unprecedented time,” says Trusted Medical CEO, Lori Guerrero, MBA, MHA, RN. “We are devoted to our communities and we are more than happy to partner and assist with other organizations who share the same values.” 

At a time when the world battles a global pandemic, many food pantries have seen a significant increase in the amount of people turning to them for assistance. More than 900,000 North Texas residents are facing hunger and food insecurity. To compound the issue, there has been a severe decline in community volunteers as more people opt to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, food pantries are calling on their communities for help.  

“To be able to come together, serve our community, and give back on such a significant and historic day that celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is just a blessing,” says President and co-founder Harvey Castro, MD. “We want families and individuals to know that we’re here for them and are a lifeline for all of the North Texas community.”  

Monday Jan.18th marks the 26th anniversary of the MLK Day of Service, a day that celebrates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and honours his legacy by encouraging people to get involved, serve, and continue the work toward improving their communities. Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. To learn more about the Community Table Food Pantry, visit communitytablenorthtexas.com. 

About Trusted Medical  

Trusted Medical Centers operates full-service, concierge level acute hospital and free-standing emergency rooms serving the greater Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Trusted Medical is leading the healthcare industry in setting a new standard for medical care. The organization was founded on the belief that a healthcare environment could be created in which healthcare providers are free to do what they set out to do: provide exceptional healthcare to patients and ensure the “noise of healthcare” no longer interferes with their ability to heal patients who are sick and injured. Our elite team of physicians and staff members go through extensive training and continuing education to ensure our guests have the absolute best healthcare visit they have ever experienced. To learn more about Trusted Medical, go to www.trustedmedicalcenters.com. 

