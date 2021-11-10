Trusts & Estates Lawyer George R. McCormick Joins Moses & Singer LLP

Moses & Singer LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of George R. McCormick as a partner in its Trusts & Estates and Asset Protection practices.

At Moses & Singer, he will advise high net worth individuals and their families, entrepreneurs, business owners, family offices and trust companies. With diverse experience in all aspects of tax, estate and trust planning, McCormick counsels clients on a full range of matters, including gifting fund interests, grantor retained annuity trusts (GRATs), intentionally defective grantor trusts (IDGTs), charitable trusts and the use of life insurance strategies.

“We are pleased to welcome George and know that his impressive background will benefit our individual and trust company clients of various sizes by helping them plan wisely for their future,” said Dean Swagert, Managing Partner of the firm.

McCormick also advises clients with an international connection, whether they are non-U.S. persons or Americans residing or investing overseas. They rely on him to devise comprehensive plans to foresee and resolve all potential tax, estate and trust planning issues.

“The resources and impressive team at Moses & Singer are an ideal fit for both my existing clients and new ones I hope to serve,” said McCormick. “I am excited to help our clients navigate and comply with new developments and uncertainties that arise in 2021 and beyond.”

McCormick joins Moses & Singer from Steptoe & Johnson, where he advised individuals, fiduciaries and business owners on tax and trust planning issues. Previously, he also provided counsel to individuals and families with connections to the U.S. while in Hong Kong at Withers and before that served as a senior attorney at the Florida Department of Revenue. He also contributes time to provide pro-bono counsel to nonprofits and low-income individuals through taxpayer credit clinics. He holds a J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law, an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University, and a B.A. from the University of Florida. He is admitted to practice law in New York, Florida, the District of Columbia and Virginia.

About Moses & Singer

Since 1919, Moses & Singer LLP has represented diverse businesses and successful individuals and their families. Among the firm's broad array of U.S. and international clients are industry leaders in banking and finance, entertainment, media, real estate, healthcare, and advertising and communication. The firm's attorneys advise clients on complex transactions that involve financing, securities, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency, intellectual property and digital media, fiduciary and tax issues. They are advocates in commercial, real estate and intellectual property litigation, white-collar criminal cases, family disputes and business reorganizations and bankruptcies. The firm’s single office in the Chrysler Building in New York City provides an environment of collaboration to focus on personal service and value.

