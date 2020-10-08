Log in
Trusts and Estate Planning Attorney Jenna Glassock Joins Lido Advisors, LLC

10/08/2020 | 03:32pm EDT

Glassock Brings Trusts and Estate Planning Expertise to Lido Advisors’ Comprehensive Wealth Planning Services

Lido Advisors, LLC, (www.lidoadvisors.com) a full-service, independent, registered investment advisory firm, announces that trusts and estate planning attorney Jenna Glassock, J.D., M.B.A., has joined its team to expand the firm’s comprehensive wealth planning services.

Glassock is the founding attorney of Glassock Law APC and brings expertise in estate planning, trust administration, and probate to Lido Advisor’s estate planning department.

Before working in trusts and estates law, Glassock was an attorney at Latham & Watkins, LLP, in Los Angeles, specializing in complex commercial and bankruptcy litigation. However, when her mother passed away and she had to manage the fallout from a poorly planned estate – including an expensive and emotionally exhausting eight years in probate – Glassock found a new passion for estate planning. “Going through that experience directly led to me starting my practice so that I can help people avoid a similar experience,” says Glassock.

“Jenna’s skill and creativity in regard to estate and business planning is only matched by her empathy for the client and drive to create a better outcome,” said Ken Stern, Senior Managing Director at Lido Advisors, LLC. “Lido is committed to providing comprehensive investment wealth planning for our clients. The expansion of our estate planning department is a deliberate step in this commitment.”

“I am thrilled to join Lido Advisors because the Lido team is smart, strategic, and passionate about providing the best possible experience and outcomes for their clients. I’m excited to bring my expertise to help further that mission,” says Glassock.

Glassock has a B.A. from the University of Washington, a J.D. from the UCLA School of Law, and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Notably, she was the first woman to graduate first in her class from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About Lido Advisors, LLC:

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices throughout the United States. It executes comprehensive investment and wealth strategies designed to grow, protect, and maximize its clients' legacies. Lido Advisors’ focus on an elegant and effective client experience exemplifies its commitment to excellence.

With innovation and integrity, Lido Advisors will continue to work to grow and expand into the nationally recognized leader providing investment and wealth strategies for select institutions and families. The firm aims to grow, protect and maximize clients’ legacies through the pursuit of far-reaching wealth, investment, tax, and estate planning and management.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lido-advisors

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJKgQa8eR5niUn_LeOmgNNQ


© Business Wire 2020
