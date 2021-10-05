Log in
Truvant : Announces Addition to Board of Directors

10/05/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvant, a leading global contract manufacturing and contract packaging provider, today announced that Stewart Atkinson was elected to the company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Atkinson is a former Procter & Gamble executive, where he served for 36 years in a variety of roles, most recently as Chief Purchasing Officer. As CPO, he oversaw over $45 billion in annual spend and led a staff of over 2,000 procurement and supply chain management professionals worldwide. Previously, he served as SVP Media & Marketing Purchases, VP Supply Chain, and VP of Innovation, and held various management roles in supply chain, purchasing, marketing, and human resources in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Mr. Atkinson has direct experience with Truvant and its key customers, as well as a robust knowledge of the contract packaging and contract manufacturing industry and extensive experience with global supply chain management.

About Truvant
Founded in 1994, Truvant is a leading global contract manufacturing and contract packaging provider to many of the world's top food, consumer, household, and industrial brands. Truvant currently operates 15 facilities in five countries and employs over 5,800 individuals. Truvant is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a Washington, D.C. based private equity firm.

Contact:
Steve Sena
513-312-0960
Steve.sena@truvant.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truvant-announces-addition-to-board-of-directors-301393366.html

SOURCE Truvant


© PRNewswire 2021
