Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Try dialogue to heal world, Pope says at Christmas

12/25/2021 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message, he called on individuals and world leaders to talk to each other rather than dig in their heels, a distancing he said has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our capacity for social relationships is sorely tried; there is a growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all by ourselves, to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together," he said from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on a wet and windy Christmas in Rome.

"On the international level too, there is the risk of avoiding dialogue, the risk that this complex crisis will lead to taking shortcuts rather than setting out on the longer paths of dialogue. Yet only those paths can lead to the resolution of conflicts and to lasting benefits for all," he said.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51aIndia to give COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare workers from Jan. 10
RE
11:47aIntruder arrested for breaching British queen's castle grounds
RE
11:10aTurkish unit of crypto exchange Binance fined, news agency says
RE
11:09aSudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace
RE
11:04aTry dialogue to heal world, Pope says at Christmas
RE
11:01aNASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe
RE
10:39aOn Santa tracking call, Biden is told 'Let's go Brandon' - and says he agrees
RE
10:17aQueen Elizabeth speaks of missing her husband's 'familiar laugh' at Christmas
RE
10:12aBethlehem celebrates muted Christmas with few pilgrims to bring cheer
RE
10:07aTwo more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's offshore listing rules seen easing market uncertainty
2Microsoft joins Google, Amazon, others in canceling in-person presence ..
3Sudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace
4NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early un..
5China central bank says to promote healthy development of property mark..

HOT NEWS