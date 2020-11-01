Trying to rally to victory, Trump launches final, two-day frenzy of campaigning

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Two days before Election Day,
President Donald Trump on Sunday launches a sprint of
campaigning across battleground states crucial to the outcome of
the U.S. election in an effort to defy the polls and fend off
Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Trump, aiming to avoid becoming the first incumbent
president to lose a re-election bid since fellow Republican
George H.W. Bush in 1992, has a frenetic schedule for Sunday,
with stops planned in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia
and Florida. Biden is due to campaign in Pennsylvania.
Biden's national lead in opinion polls has stayed relatively
steady in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic has
persisted. The former vice president was ahead 51% to 43% in the
latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, taken Oct. 27-29.
Trump faces what appears to be a narrow path to re-election.
Polls show him close to Biden in enough battleground states that
could give him the 270 votes needed to win in the state-by-state
Electoral College that determines the overall victor.
The race remains a toss-up in Florida, North Carolina and
Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos polls, while Trump trails by
5 percentage points in Pennsylvania and 9 percentage points in
Michigan and Wisconsin.
Anita Dunn, a Biden campaign adviser, said on CNN's "State
of the Union" program, "We feel confident about where we are."
There already has been a record-setting number - 92 million
- of early votes cast around the country, either in-person or by
mail, a phenomenon expected to boost Biden's chances.
IN-PERSON VOTING
The Trump campaign indicated it is banking on in-person
voting on Tuesday to push the president over the top. Campaign
adviser Jason Miller said Democrats have spent months stressing
the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic and telling people
it is not safe to go to the polls in person.
"Well, guess what? President Trump's supporters are going to
show up on Tuesday. Nothing is going to stop them," Miller told
ABC's "This Week" program. "I think Democrats are going to look
in the rear-view mirror and say, 'This is probably what cost us
the election.'"
Dunn dismissed Miller's argument and said the record early
voting numbers reflect enthusiasm not fear.
Biden, who has made hammering the president's response to
the pandemic a main theme of his speeches, is scheduled to
campaign again on Sunday in Pennsylvania, one of the most
critical of the battleground states and one that Trump won in
his 2016 upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
On Sunday and Monday, Trump is due to stage 10 rallies -
five a day - making it the campaign's busiest stretch. On Monday
his campaign has events planned in North Carolina, Pennsylvania
and Wisconsin, and two in Michigan.
Trump will close out the two-day swing with a late-night
rally on Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same location
where he finished his campaign in 2016. In his unexpected
victory four years ago, the wealthy
businessman-turned-politician took Michigan, Pennsylvania and
Wisconsin, three states that for decades had gone in the
Democratic column.
He offered a note of optimism early on Sunday, writing on
Twitter, "Our numbers are looking VERY good all over."
Weighing down Trump is a rising number of coronavirus
infections in many parts of the country. The United States has
recorded more than 9 million cases, with nearly 230,000 people
dying from COVID-19. Trump, who withstood a personal bout with
COVID-19, has played down the virus and has said his opponents
are using the pandemic against him.
At a rally on Saturday in Newtown, Pennsylvania, Trump
seemed to lament his close race with Biden, who he considers a
weak opponent.
"This could only happen to me," Trump said. "How could we be
tied?"
To win again Trump has to chart a narrow path by triumphing
in states he won in 2016, like Florida, Georgia, North Carolina,
Ohio, Iowa and Arizona, and holding at least one of the
Midwestern states that he took four years ago, such as
Pennsylvania, Michigan or Wisconsin.
Some Republicans are pessimistic about Trump's chances,
believing he has too many states where his back is up against
the wall.
Trump and his team believe polls undersell his level of
support, and say that, thanks to a strong Republican
get-out-the-vote effort, the incumbent will win.
Peaceful participants at a rally on Saturday in a small
North Carolina city to turn out the vote ahead of Election Day
were pepper-sprayed by police, according to witnesses and videos
posted online. The incident occurred in Graham, a city of about
15,000 some 40 miles (65 km) from Raleigh-Durham.
Police said officers took action acted after rally
participants failed to obey warnings to disperse. The state's
Democratic governor described the incident as "unacceptable."
