Tsvetan Beloreshki Rejoins NERA's Securities and Finance Practice

NERA Economic Consulting is pleased to announce the arrival of Tsvetan Beloreshki to our Securities and Finance Practice as a Managing Director in the New York City office.

Mr. Beloreshki has extensive experience in financial economics as well as strong quantitative skills and vast marketplace experience as a trader in fixed income and credit derivatives. He has led internal investigations on behalf of major financial institutions in the areas of commodities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and structured finance and has provided economic consulting services in, among other areas, derivative instruments, complex financial and tax structures, hedge funds, real estate, and financial crises.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Tsvetan back to NERA,” said Dr. Faten Sabry, Chair of NERA’s Global Securities and Finance Practice. “Tsvetan is an outstanding economist and colleague. He has a wealth of experience, and his practical insight and industry experience will be invaluable assets to our clients and our practice.”

“I’m truly excited to return to NERA and the incredible colleagues here,” said Mr. Beloreshki. “I am looking forward to building on and expanding its capabilities in offering clients the highest quality of support in projects and matters related to the financial marketplace and, in particular, those involving derivatives and structured products. The NERA team can anticipate my utmost effort to support and add to the already incredible work of the firm’s world-class Securities and Finance Practice.”

About NERA

NERA Economic Consulting is a global firm of experts dedicated to applying economic, finance, and quantitative principles to complex business and legal challenges. For more than six decades, we have been creating strategies, studies, reports, expert testimony, and policy recommendations for government authorities and the world’s leading law firms and corporations. Continuing our legacy as the first international economic consultancy, NERA serves clients from major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

