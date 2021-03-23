Log in
TuSimple : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

03/23/2021 | 04:27pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --TuSimple, a global self-driving technology company, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. TuSimple intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "TSP".

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus and other documents we have filed with the SEC for more complete information about us and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301254334.html

SOURCE TuSimple


© PRNewswire 2021
