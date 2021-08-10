Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Implements Castine's Market-Leading Compensation Management Solution

08/10/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Joins Global List of Brokers Using Castine's C3 Solutions

Castine announces that Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., an elite energy investment and merchant banking firm, joins a global list of leading financial firms using its Commissioner compensation management solution to deploy a robust, data-driven solution to address their growing and complex compensation and performance management needs.

Part of Castine’s C3 platform for brokers, Commissioner automates and streamlines the process for managing variable compensation structures, no matter how complex. Specifically designed for the financial industry’s specialized sales performance management (SPM) needs, Commissioner’s deep functional expertise allows firms to:

  • Better track individual and team performance
  • Ensure prompt and accurate compensation for its producers, and
  • Deliver analyses and reports to its internal and external stakeholders, to help increase revenue and minimize expenses

Tom Smith, Castine’s EVP, says “We are delighted to serve Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. We are seeing significant and accelerating momentum as the global financial industry elevates its operations through the deployment of industry-expert systems like Commissioner and other Castine solutions for compensation management, CSAs, transaction and profitability reporting and CRM. We look forward to working with the Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. team to share with them the efficiency and depth of reporting that Commissioner has provided to so many financial firms globally.”

Rossana Gil, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s Director, Securities Coordination adds, “For firms seeking to succeed in a highly competitive market environment, Castine’s software provides the expert solutions we need to optimize performance. We look forward to using Castine’s software to provide our management and staff with the resources they need to help us operate more effectively with incrementally lower overhead costs and turnaround times.“

About Castine

Castine LLC is an industry leader in compensation and performance reporting through Commissioner, its sales performance management solution. Commissioner is a member of Castine’s C3 Suite, which also provides commission management, trade and profitability reporting, and compliance. Castine’s clients represent a who’s who of global brokers, wealth managers, and investment advisors. Castine’s Asset Manager Toolkit provides industry leading services to asset managers, hedge funds, and investors worldwide.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pTOPPAN : Not All Collateral Warranties Are Construction Contracts
AQ
02:09pTTABLOG TEST : Are Protective Clothing And Sporting Gear Related To Underwear And Loungewear For Section 2(d) Purposes?
AQ
02:09pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : UK Supreme Court Issues New Decision On Parent Company Liability In Okpabi And Others v. Royal Dutch Shell Plc And Another
AQ
02:09pAMERICAN VANGUARD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Numbers in thousands) (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:08pPLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pBank of Blue Valley's Commercial Card Program Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
GL
02:05pCALIFORNIA HEALTH & WELLNESS : Assisting Members Across Nevada and Placer Counties During State of Emergency
BU
02:04pCitywide Banks Commercial Card Program Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
GL
02:04p“Unfunc Your Gut” Author Dr. Peter Kozlowski Shares the Secrets of Functional Medicine on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian
BU
02:03pATLANTIC AMERICAN : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
4Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
5IMV INC. : IMV : Announces Final Topline Results of the DeCidE1 Clinical Trial in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian C..

HOT NEWS