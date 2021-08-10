Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Implements Castine's Market-Leading Compensation Management Solution

Joins Global List of Brokers Using Castine's C3 Solutions

Castine announces that Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., an elite energy investment and merchant banking firm, joins a global list of leading financial firms using its Commissioner compensation management solution to deploy a robust, data-driven solution to address their growing and complex compensation and performance management needs.

Part of Castine’s C3 platform for brokers, Commissioner automates and streamlines the process for managing variable compensation structures, no matter how complex. Specifically designed for the financial industry’s specialized sales performance management (SPM) needs, Commissioner’s deep functional expertise allows firms to:

Better track individual and team performance

Ensure prompt and accurate compensation for its producers, and

Deliver analyses and reports to its internal and external stakeholders, to help increase revenue and minimize expenses

Tom Smith, Castine’s EVP, says “We are delighted to serve Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. We are seeing significant and accelerating momentum as the global financial industry elevates its operations through the deployment of industry-expert systems like Commissioner and other Castine solutions for compensation management, CSAs, transaction and profitability reporting and CRM. We look forward to working with the Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. team to share with them the efficiency and depth of reporting that Commissioner has provided to so many financial firms globally.”

Rossana Gil, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s Director, Securities Coordination adds, “For firms seeking to succeed in a highly competitive market environment, Castine’s software provides the expert solutions we need to optimize performance. We look forward to using Castine’s software to provide our management and staff with the resources they need to help us operate more effectively with incrementally lower overhead costs and turnaround times.“

About Castine

Castine LLC is an industry leader in compensation and performance reporting through Commissioner, its sales performance management solution. Commissioner is a member of Castine’s C3 Suite, which also provides commission management, trade and profitability reporting, and compliance. Castine’s clients represent a who’s who of global brokers, wealth managers, and investment advisors. Castine’s Asset Manager Toolkit provides industry leading services to asset managers, hedge funds, and investors worldwide.

