Tulane Law School Deepens Relationship With Everspring With 10 Online Title IX Certificate Courses

Tulane University Law School recently launched a suite of 10 online certificate courses in Title IX law in collaboration with Everspring, a leading provider of digital solutions that empower universities to create engaging online courses.

The Title IX certification program follows the successful online Master of Jurisprudence in Labor & Employment Law (MJ-LEL) program, which was a joint effort between Tulane Law School and Everspring. Both the Title IX and MJ-LEL programs offer convenient, 100 percent online education to professionals whose responsibilities demand enhanced legal expertise.

“Everspring has been instrumental in helping us expand our incisive legal education nationwide with our online MJ-LEL program,” said Joel Friedmann, Jack M. Gordon Professor of Procedural Law and Jurisdiction at Tulane and director of both the online MJ-LEL and the online Title IX certification program. “Everspring’s marketing prowess and commitment to state-of-the art and sophisticated marketing techniques has been integral to the success of our program.”

“These certificate courses represent a fantastic opportunity to build on the successes we’ve seen with the online MJ-LEL program,” said Beth Hollenberg, president of Everspring. “It’s an exciting time to work with Tulane Law School as they expand their portfolio of online offerings.”

Courses in the online Title IX certification program are taught by a nationwide network of legal experts who bring their years of experience working with Title IX to their instruction at Tulane Law. The program is designed to be fully modular and customizable to the individual needs of each student. Classes can be taken in any number or order, and students may earn specialization certifications by combining specific sets of courses together.

“Legal experts from across the country contribute to the world-class education Tulane offers in this online program and helps bring together students and industry experts,” said Hollenberg. “We’re thrilled that our team and our technology play a major role in enabling this level of connection.”

About Tulane University Law School

The 12th oldest law school in the United States, Tulane University Law School is ranked among the top 60 in the nation. From its founding in 1847, Tulane has offered students the opportunity to study both of the world’s great legal systems: the common law system upon which English and U.S. law are based, and the civil law system governing most of the rest of the world. Tulane has unique international connections through its maritime law program, partnerships with universities in countries such as China and Azerbaijan and summer abroad offerings. But the law school also is grounded in and committed to its Louisiana roots and the New Orleans community. Tulane was the first U.S. law school to require pro bono service as an essential part of its educational program, and students devote hundreds of hours of service to residents through volunteer work and a network of law clinics. For more information about Tulane Law School, visit law.tulane.edu/.

About Everspring

Everspring creates digital solutions that help leading higher education institutions deliver their legacy online, with excellence. Our exceptional technology and services empower universities to focus on teaching engaging content that transforms lives. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, fee-for-service offerings, as well as a set of innovative standalone products. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities across the country.

For more information, please visit everspringpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005363/en/