Tulip Oil Holding BV Quarterly Update Press Release 4Q 2020

Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore BV 14th of October, 2020

Tulip Oil Holding B.V. ('Tulip Oil' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the latest

quarterly update on its oil and gas exploration and production businesses in the Netherlands

and Germany.

The Tulip Oil Group and its business partners continue to apply measures in response to the

COVID-19 outbreak. Staff have been working intermittently in the office and from home

consistent with prevailing guidelines.

Q10-A development by Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore*

In view of ongoing low gas prices, the production of the Q10-A field remained partially

reduced to 'leave gas in the ground'. Nonetheless, a total production of 1 BCM was reached

by the end of August. Since September 1, the production was shut in entirely to allow for

planned maintenance of the neighboring P15 platform. As such 59 million standard cubic

meters of gas have been produced in Q3, compared with 119 million standard cubic meters

in Q2. The average realized gas price was 6.1 €/MWh during Q3 compared with 5.6 €/MWh

in the previous quarter. At the reduced production levels, the Q10-A field continues to

generate strong EBITDA margins.

Steps have been taken to increase production capacity in Q4 by activating existing thirdparty

compression facilities. Preparations continue to add 2 production wells in the Q10A

field by means of one completion of an unfinished well and one side-track. Furthermore, the

Company is considering alternatives for field life extension with long term opex reductions

and reserves additions.

New drilling by Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore*

Tulip Oil continues to mature additional new drilling targets predominantly to appraise

reservoirs near the producing Q10-A field. These targeted reservoirs have been drilled

historically and flowed gas to surface, similar to Q10 before the 2015 'discovery' well.

Onshore German oil development 'Steig' in Rhein Petroleum**

The front-end engineering and permitting for the phased development of the Steig field

continues. Dynamic modelling of the reservoirs is ongoing.

Notes to the Editor:

Tulip Oil Holding B.V. is a privately-held exploration and production operator based in The

Hague. The Company operates assets in both the Netherlands and in Germany and is owned

by funds advised by GNRI, management and staff.

* Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore B.V. ('TONO') is a 100% subsidiary of Tulip Oil. TONO holds

a 60% interest in the production licenses Q07/Q10a and the exploration licenses Q10b, Q08

and Q11. TONO is the operator. Energie Beheer Nederland B.V. (EBN) holds a 40% interest.

The Q10-A gas field was discovered in 2015 and lies 20km offshore the Netherlands in a

shallow 21m water environment. The Q10-A development comprises an unmanned platform

with six well-slots. Gas is produced through a 42km pipeline to the P15d platform from

which it is transported to shore.

** Tulip Oil owns a 90% interest in Rhein Petroleum GmBH which in turn owns and operates

a 100% interest in the Graben-Neudorf licence of the Steig-1 well and other licenses.

Tulip Oil issues quarterly updates.

