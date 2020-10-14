Tulip Oil Holding BV Quarterly Update Press Release 4Q 2020

14 OctTulip Oil Holding BV Quarterly Update Press Release 4Q 2020
Press Release
Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore BV
14th of October, 2020
Tulip Oil Quarterly Update
Tulip Oil Holding B.V. ('Tulip Oil' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the latest
quarterly update on its oil and gas exploration and production businesses in the Netherlands
and Germany.
COVID-19
The Tulip Oil Group and its business partners continue to apply measures in response to the
COVID-19 outbreak. Staff have been working intermittently in the office and from home
consistent with prevailing guidelines.
Q10-A development by Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore*
In view of ongoing low gas prices, the production of the Q10-A field remained partially
reduced to 'leave gas in the ground'. Nonetheless, a total production of 1 BCM was reached
by the end of August. Since September 1, the production was shut in entirely to allow for
planned maintenance of the neighboring P15 platform. As such 59 million standard cubic
meters of gas have been produced in Q3, compared with 119 million standard cubic meters
in Q2. The average realized gas price was 6.1 €/MWh during Q3 compared with 5.6 €/MWh
in the previous quarter. At the reduced production levels, the Q10-A field continues to
generate strong EBITDA margins.
Steps have been taken to increase production capacity in Q4 by activating existing thirdparty
compression facilities. Preparations continue to add 2 production wells in the Q10A
field by means of one completion of an unfinished well and one side-track. Furthermore, the
Company is considering alternatives for field life extension with long term opex reductions
and reserves additions.
New drilling by Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore*
Tulip Oil continues to mature additional new drilling targets predominantly to appraise
reservoirs near the producing Q10-A field. These targeted reservoirs have been drilled
historically and flowed gas to surface, similar to Q10 before the 2015 'discovery' well.
Onshore German oil development 'Steig' in Rhein Petroleum**
The front-end engineering and permitting for the phased development of the Steig field
continues. Dynamic modelling of the reservoirs is ongoing.
Notes to the Editor:
THIS IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY JURISDICTION OR
COUNTRY WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR USE WOULD BE CONTRARY TO LOCAL LAW
OR REGULATION OR WHICH WOULD REQUIRE ANY REGISTRATION OR LICENSING
WITHIN SUCH JURISDICTION
Tulip Oil Holding B.V. is a privately-held exploration and production operator based in The
Hague. The Company operates assets in both the Netherlands and in Germany and is owned
by funds advised by GNRI, management and staff.
* Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore B.V. ('TONO') is a 100% subsidiary of Tulip Oil. TONO holds
a 60% interest in the production licenses Q07/Q10a and the exploration licenses Q10b, Q08
and Q11. TONO is the operator. Energie Beheer Nederland B.V. (EBN) holds a 40% interest.
The Q10-A gas field was discovered in 2015 and lies 20km offshore the Netherlands in a
shallow 21m water environment. The Q10-A development comprises an unmanned platform
with six well-slots. Gas is produced through a 42km pipeline to the P15d platform from
which it is transported to shore.
** Tulip Oil owns a 90% interest in Rhein Petroleum GmBH which in turn owns and operates
a 100% interest in the Graben-Neudorf licence of the Steig-1 well and other licenses.
Tulip Oil issues quarterly updates.
Contact Details:
Email: info@tulipoil.com
Telephone: + 31707470300
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements included in this announcement contain forward-looking information. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve uncertainty because they depend on future
circumstances, and relate to events, not all of which are within Tulip Oil's control or can be
predicted by Tulip Oil. Although Tulip Oil believes that the expectations reflected in such
forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such
expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results could differ materially from
those set out in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made
herein by or on behalf of Tulip Oil speak only as of the date they are made and Tulip Oil
expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or
revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any
changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Disclaimer
