Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups over Kenyan project

07/31/2022 | 04:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Worker walks at a Tullow Oil explorational drilling site in Lokichar

(Reuters) - Executives from Tullow Oil held talks with India's ONGC Videsh Ltd in Nairobi this week as the London-based firm seeks a strategic investor for its onshore oil project in Kenya, the company said on Saturday.

A senior official at Kenya's Ministry of Petroleum and Mines tweeted earlier this week that ministry officials had met the Indian High Commissioner to Kenya along with representatives of ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

"The meeting was positive and the parties agreed to hold further discussions in the coming weeks," Africa-focused Tullow said in a tweet https://twitter.com/TullowOilplc/status/1553312668466962433?s=20&t=9BKQBQ816i7IfDBWBU8MMA about the meeting, adding that the talks had been hosted by the ministry of petroleum and mines.

Africa-focused Tullow said earlier in July it was confident it could make substantial progress to find an investor for its onshore oil project in the East African country in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.02% 452.26 Real-time Quote.-15.60%
GOLD 0.60% 1765.34 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.69% 103.63 Delayed Quote.38.12%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.17% 148.23 Real-time Quote.-15.19%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.71% 1037.38 Real-time Quote.-3.25%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.17% 385.2889 Real-time Quote.118.07%
SILVER 1.94% 20.32 Delayed Quote.-14.36%
TULLOW OIL PLC 5.20% 51.4 Delayed Quote.10.66%
WTI 0.91% 98.282 Delayed Quote.29.22%
