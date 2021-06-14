Tum Finance : Publication of FAS 2021

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT TUM FINANCE P.L.C. Publication of FAS 2021 Date of Announcement 14 June 2021 Reference 13/2021 Listing Rule 5.16

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Tum Finance p.l.c. hereby announces that the Financial Analysis Summary dated 14th June 2021, compiled by Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd, has been approved for publication and may be accessed at http://tumfinance.com/index.php/investor-relations/.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

____________________

Dr Malcolm Falzon Company Secretary