Tum Finance : Publication of FAS 2021

06/14/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

TUM FINANCE P.L.C.

Publication of FAS 2021

Date of Announcement

14 June 2021

Reference

13/2021

Listing Rule

5.16

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Tum Finance p.l.c. hereby announces that the Financial Analysis Summary dated 14th June 2021, compiled by Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd, has been approved for publication and may be accessed at http://tumfinance.com/index.php/investor-relations/.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

____________________

Dr Malcolm Falzon Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tum Finance plc published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 18:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS