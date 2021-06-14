Tum Finance : Publication of FAS 2021

|
|
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|
|
TUM FINANCE P.L.C.
|
|
Publication of FAS 2021
|
|
|
Date of Announcement
|
14 June 2021
|
Reference
|
13/2021
|
Listing Rule
|
5.16
|
|
QUOTE
The Board of Directors of Tum Finance p.l.c. hereby announces that the Financial Analysis Summary dated 14th June 2021, compiled by Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd, has been approved for publication and may be accessed at http://tumfinance.com/index.php/investor-relations/.
UNQUOTE
By order of the Board.
____________________
Dr Malcolm Falzon Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Tum Finance plc published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 18:33:01 UTC.