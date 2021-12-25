Tunisia Irrigated Agriculture Intensification Project - P160245

The development objectives of the Irrigated Agriculture Intensification Project for Tunisia are to improve the reliability and efficiency of the irrigation and drainage services and strengthen market linkages for irrigated products in selected irrigation schemes. The project comprises of four components. The first component is institutional modernization. It consists of following sub-components: (i) establishment of a new irrigation management entity;...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More