Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tunisia expels European trade union chief for taking part in protest

02/19/2023 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Supporters of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) protest in Sfax

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia expelled the head of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) on Saturday after she took part in an anti-government protest organised by the country's UGTT union, one of Tunisia's leading political forces.

The UGTT said the expulsion was "shocking" and opened up a confrontation with labour unions around the world.

Tunisian President Kais Saied declared the ETUC's Esther Lynch "persona non grata" and said the Irish citizen must leave the country within 24 hours.

Lynch's participation in the protests and remarks she made were a "blatant interference in Tunisian affairs", the government said.

Thousands of members of the UGTT took to the streets of eight Tunisian cities on Saturday to protest against Saied's policies, accusing him of trying to stifle basic freedoms including union rights.

Addressing one of the protests, Lynch called for the immediate release of detained union officials.

"We condemn this shocking decision ... it not only contains a confrontation against UGTT, but rather a with the international union movement", Sami Tahri, the senior official in the UGTT, told Reuters.

He added that Lynch was being harassed and even prevented from leaving her hotel for dinner.

Saturday's mass protests marked an escalation in the union's campaign against Saied and followed its criticism of recent arrests of several anti-government figures, including politicians, a journalist, two judges and a senior UGTT official.

The arrests have raised concerns of a wider crackdown on dissent and prompted the U.N. Human Rights Office to call for their immediate release.

The UGTT, which has more than 1 million members and has brought the country to a virtual standstill during strikes, has said the government is trying to stifle freedom of expression in a bid to deflect attention from the country's economic troubles.

Saied, who shut down parliament in 2021, seizing most powers and moving to rule by decree before writing a new constitution, said this week that authorities do not target freedoms, but seek to hold everyone equally accountable.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan and David Holmes)

By Tarek Amara


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
02:58a'Pump the brakes', U.S. envoy tells Netanyahu on judicial changes
RE
02:53aArab states need new approach towards Syria, says Saudi foreign minister
RE
02:41aTunisia expels European trade union chief for taking part in protest
RE
02:37aNigeria's Atiku promises unity, economic bounce in final campaign rally
RE
02:33aSouth Korea, U.S. stage combined air drill in response to North Korea missile launch
RE
01:31aRussia sinks damaged space cargo ship in Pacific - Interfax
RE
01:16aJapan, U.S. likely to hold military drill as early as Sunday - media
RE
01:16aJapan, u.s. likely to hold joint military exercise as early as s…
RE
01:08aTPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia
RE
12:56aChina reports 98 COVID-related hospital deaths from Feb. 10-16
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alan Shaw meets with East Palestine community
2Michigan Republicans tap election denier to lead state party
3TPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia
4Transcript : Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call
5Arab Investors Union For Real Estates Developing P L C : Disclosure (UN..

HOT NEWS