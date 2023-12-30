The North African nation has been under a state of emergency since 2015 after an attack in which several presidential guards were killed.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Frances Kerry)
CAIRO (Reuters) - Tunisia extended a longrunning state of emergency by one month until Jan. 30, 2024, the state news agency reported on Saturday citing the official gazette.
