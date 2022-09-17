Tunisia hikes cooking gas, fuel prices in bid to cut subsidies

TUNIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Tunisia said on Saturday it is
raising the price of cooking gas cylinders by 14% and fuel by 3%
as part of a plan to reduce energy subsidies, a policy change
wanted by the country’s international lenders.
The Energy Ministry said the cooking gas price will increase
to 8.800 dinars from 7.750 dinars, in the first raise in 12
years.
The gasoline price will be raised on Tuesday to 2.400 dinars
per litre from 2.330 dinars, a 3% increase, the ministry said in
a statement.
The rise in fuel prices is the fourth this year. Tunisia
expects its budget deficit will expand to 9.7% of gross domestic
product in 2022, up from a previously expected 6.7%, due to the
stronger dollar and a sharp increase in grain and energy prices.
The North Africa country, suffering from its worst financial
crisis, is trying to agree on a new financing program with the
International Monetary Fund.
The energy balance deficit doubled to 6 billion dinars in
the first eight months of 2022 compared with 2.9 billion dinars
last year, driven by the impact of the war in Ukraine.
(Reporting By Tareq Amara; Writing by Tareq Amara and Moaz
Abd-Alaziz; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)