Tunisia, others seek to limit damage after ship sinks carrying fuel

TUNIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Tunisia will work with other
countries that have offered to help it to prevent environmental
damage after a merchant ship carrying up to one thousand tonnes
of oil sank in Tunisian waters, the defence ministry said on
Sunday.
The ship was heading from Equatorial Guinea to Malta when it
sank seven miles off the coast of the southern city of Gabes on
Friday. The Tunisian navy rescued all seven crew members
following a distress call.
It was carrying between 750 tonnes and one thousand tonnes
of fuel, officials said.
The defence ministry did not name the countries that had
offered to help, but local media said Italy was expected to send
a naval vessel specialised in dealing with marine disasters.
A specialised marine diving team has begun work around the
ship to check for any oil leakage.
"The situation is reassuring and under control, and no
leakage of gasoil has been recorded until now from the tank of
the sinking ship," Rabie Majidi the transport minister said.
He said the next stage was "delicate and sensitive" as the
ship must be taken out of the water without allowing leakage.
On Saturday, Tunisian authorities opened an investigation
into the sinking, which the environment ministry said was caused
by bad weather.
"Tunisia will determine later the losses and will demand
compensation," Laila Chikaoui, the environment minister said.
The ministry said barriers would be set up to limit the
spread of the fuel.
The coast of Gabes has suffered major pollution for years,
with environmental organisations saying industrial plants in the
area have been dumping waste directly into the sea.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Barbara Lewis)