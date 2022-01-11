Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tunisia press union says state TV bars political parties

01/11/2022 | 01:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia's journalists' union said on Tuesday that state television had barred all political parties from entering its buildings or taking part in talk shows since President Kais Saied seized most powers in July.

Mehdi Jlassi, who heads the Tunisian National Syndicate of Journalists, told Reuters the restrictions were the first since the 2011 revolution that ended the autocratic rule of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and introduced democracy.

Saied dismissed government and suspended parliament in July. Rights groups have since reported a crackdown including the detention of lawmakers.

"Since July 25, there has been a political decision to prevent all parties from entering television ..., which is a very dangerous and unprecedented matter that seriously threatens freedom of the press and perpetuates individual power," Jlassi said.

The limits on politicians appearing on state television channel al-Wataniya had previously been noted by some activists and opponents.

Al-Wataniya head Aouatef Sagrouni strongly denied "any political decision to ban hosting parties".

"On the contrary, the main news bulletin, and the only political programme at prime time, covers all parties' activities, with no exceptions," she told Reuters.

Al-Wataniya's main news bulletin has covered protests against Saied.

However, the station has not featured political guests since the July power grab, which Saied said was necessary to stop the state collapsing after years of political party feuding and policymaking paralysis.

He has started preparing a new constitution, which he says he will put to a referendum in June.

On Monday, Saied criticised Tunisia's local media, saying they "lie, lie like news bulletins".

Only state media representatives were invited by the presidency to a news conference with the Algerian president last month.

State news agency TAP still issues coverage critical of the authorities and gives space to the president's political opponents.

Saied, who became prominent as a law professor appearing on media shows to talk about the constitution after 2011, says he respects all freedoms and rights and will not become a dictator.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Frank Jack Daniel)

By Tarek Amara


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29pPIMCO predicts steeper U.S. yield curve, more volatility in 2022
RE
01:25pFrance reports daily record of almost 370,000 COVID-19 cases
RE
01:24pSpot gold rises 1%
RE
01:24pGhana plans to issue $4.05 billion in bonds in first quarter
RE
01:22pMali debt sale cancelled because of sanctions over election delay
RE
01:22pTaliban increase payment in wheat as economic crisis deepens
RE
01:20pDjokovic free but Australia deportation threat lingers
RE
01:19pTunisia press union says state TV bars political parties
RE
01:19pPhiladelphia to release preliminary findings of probe into apartment fire that killed 12
RE
01:11pBrazil's Localiza says systems partially affected by 'cyber incident'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks fall after Fed's Powell says 2022 rate hikes on the cards
2Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
3Powell says economy can withstand Fed tightening, Omicron surge
4Analyst recommendations: AMD, Danaher, Darktrace, Intel, Tesla...
5Wall St bounces as tech stocks rise after Powell's testimony

HOT NEWS