Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tunisia raises domestic electricity and gas prices

05/14/2022 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia has raised the prices of domestic electricity and gas, a government official said on Friday, the latest in a series of price hikes in a country whose public finances are under increasing strain.

The North Africa country, is seeking to reach a new loan deal with the International Monetary Fund in exchange for unpopular reforms that include lifting energy and food subsidies and freezing wages.

Sami Ben Hmida, a commercial director in STEG state-owned Electricity and Gas Company said the rise in electricity prices was 12% for those whose consumption reaches 200 kilowatt-hours per month.

He added that a 16% increase was made for those whose natural gas consumption exceeds 30 cubic metres per month.

Tunisia will also raise the price of some foods including milk, eggs and poultry, the agriculture minister said earlier this week, following protests by farmers against a jump in animal feed barley prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Unions warn the wave of repeated price increases and a fall in purchasing power amid a severe economic crisis could lead to protests the authorities may not be able to control.

President Kais Saied, who has consolidated his one-man rule since seizing executive power last summer and dissolving parliament to rule by decree, is facing frequent political protests to push him to return to a democratic path.

Last month, the government also raised the price of fuel by 5%, the third hike this year.

Tunisia will raise local fuel prices every month this year by no less than 3%, an government official told Reuters last month, which may mean an increase of at least 30% by the end of 2022.

The government says that reaching a? ?loan deal with the IMF is vital to avoid a complete collapse of the economy, as the powerful UGTT Union rejected the reforms and threatened a national strike in the public service and public firms.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; editing by David Evans)

By Tarek Amara


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aTunisia raises domestic electricity and gas prices
RE
04:15aIndia bans wheat exports as heat wave hurts crop, domestic prices soar
RE
04:02aSri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet
RE
04:00aMoscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border
RE
03:42aSri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet
RE
03:28aAFDB lends Tunisia $107 million to finance road project
RE
03:23aCentral African bank regulator reminds states of crypto ban
RE
03:02aU.S. hails 'new era' with ASEAN
RE
02:46aMoscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border - RIA
RE
02:46aRussia's deputy foreign minister says if nato deploys nuclear fo…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
2Exxon challenges California county's denial of oil trucking permit
3Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions
4Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, ..
5Bots or bucks? What's behind Musk's Twitter 'hold'?

HOT NEWS