Tunisia recovered 901 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast this year

TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian coast guard recovered 901 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast from Jan. 1 to July 20 this year, the country's interior minister, Kamel Feki, said on Wednesday.

Tunisia is facing record waves of migration this year and frequent catastrophes of the sinking of boats of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa heading to Italian coasts. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Leslie Adler)