Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tunisia releases journalist arrested for criticizing police

04/15/2022 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUNIS (Reuters) - A Tunisian court on Friday freed a journalist who had been detained after she criticised police and the interior minister, her lawyer and the journalists' union said.

The arrest of Charahzed Akacha on Thursday caused widespread anger and was widely seen by activists and journalists as a setback to freedom of expression since President Kais Saied seized executive power last summer.

"Akacha was released," her lawyer Samir Dilou said.

The news was confirmed by an official at the National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists, Amira Mohamed.

The union said Akacha's arrest on Thursday was due to a Facebook post in which she criticised Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine and accused police of insulting and beating her in the street last week.

In her post, Akacha called on the interior minister to control his policemen, describing them as "dogs", after she said they beat her, insulted her and took off her veil.

The Interior Ministry did not respond to Reuters request for comment.

Improved speech and press freedoms were a key gain for Tunisians after the 2011 revolution that ended the rule of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and triggered the Arab Spring protests.

However, the democratic system adopted after the uprising is in deep crisis after President Saied dissloved the parliament, seized executive power and brushed aside the constitution to rule by decree, a move opponents called a coup.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15aRouble firms past 80 vs dollar, Petropavlovsk shares fall sharply
RE
11:01aU.S. approves arms sale to Nigeria after pause over human rights concerns
RE
10:57aChinese truckers left stranded for days at highway exit by hardline COVID curbs
RE
10:48aChinese truckers left stranded for days at highway exit by hardline COVID curbs
RE
10:33aChina's Xian to impose temporary COVID curbs on residents' movement, business activities
RE
10:33aHow big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser?
RE
10:31aHow big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser?
RE
10:30aUkraine says fighting rages around Mariupol steel plant, port
RE
10:29aBiden to nominate former Treasury official Barr for Fed top regulatory job
RE
10:27aUkraine says fighting rages around Mariupol steel plant, port
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary..
2Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares fall
3Musk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
4Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
5Analysis-Why Musk's Buffett-like playbook won't work on Twitter

HOT NEWS