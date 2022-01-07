Log in
Tunisia remittances from workers abroad rise by 28% in 2021 to $2.62 billion
01/07/2022 | 02:01am EST
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia's remittances from workers abroad rose by 28% in 2021 compared with 2020 to reach a record 7.254 billion dinar ($2.62 billion), central bank figures showed on Thursday.
Remittances in 2020 reached 5.875 billion dinars.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
© Reuters 2022
