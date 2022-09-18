Advanced search
Tunisia's Ennahda party leaders to face questioning by police

09/18/2022 | 03:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rached Ghannouchi attends an interview with Reuters at his office in Tunis

TUNIS (Reuters) - Leaders of Tunisia's Islamist opposition party Ennahda, Rached Ghannouchi and Ali Larayedh, have been called for questioning by police on Monday for "sending jihadists to Syria," party officials told Reuters on Saturday.

Ghannouchi told Reuters by telephone that he will appear before police on Monday, adding that he is unaware of the reason.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
