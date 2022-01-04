Tunisia's Ennahda party official placed under house arrest for suspicions of terrorism -minister
01/04/2022 | 02:32am EST
TUNIS (Reuters) - Two Tunisians including an official of the Islamist Ennahda Party have been placed under house arrest, due to the illegal submission of passports and nationality documents and a serious suspicion of terrorism, the interior minister said on Monday.
Noureddine Bhairi, the senior official in Ennahda and former justice minister in 2011, was arrested Friday.
