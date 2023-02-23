Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tunisia's Saied denies racism but repeats view that migration is a plot

02/23/2023 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Rescuers help a migrant to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin

TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian president on Thursday repeated his assertion that an increase of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa was part of a conspiracy to change Tunisia's demographics and denied criticism by rights groups that his views were racist.

President Kais Saied on Tuesday ordered security forces to halt all illegal immigration into Tunisia and said any undocumented migrants must leave, comments that prompted some strong criticism.

Speaking to Interior Minister Tawfiq Charfeddine in a video posted online, Saied said his opponents had twisted his comments in order to spread discord.

Rights groups have accused Saied of racism, called his statement on Tuesday fascist and announced plans to protest.

Saied said legal African residents should feel reassured and that he would not allow anybody to harm them.

A Nigerian students association in Tunisia wrote to its members advising them not to spend time in certain districts of the capital Tunis or to be outside without documents.

Reuters spoke to one man from Mali and another from Ivory Coast who are living in Tunisia without official documents and who said they were staying in their homes for fear of arrest or abuse.

Tunisia is a major departure point for migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean and over the past year there has been a big increase in the number of Tunisians and other Africans trying to reach Europe.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.23% 454.71 Real-time Quote.-0.89%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.41% 149.85 Real-time Quote.-2.07%
Latest news "Economy"
03:36pSouth Africa's airline privatization plan at risk over market dominance fears -Semafor
RE
03:32pTunisia's Saied denies racism but repeats view that migration is a plot
RE
03:31pChile readies major earthquake insurance with World Bank
RE
03:28pSouth Africa's Airline Privatization Plan At Risk Over Market Dominance Fears - Semafor
RE
03:28pSouth africa's airline privatization plan at risk over market do…
RE
03:23pUkraine's Zelenska says: Commemorate resistance to aggression, not war anniversary
RE
03:09pShort-dated options trade behind Thursday's U.S. stock market choppiness -Nomura's McElligott
RE
03:04pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.44% to Settle at $2.3140 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pCanadian privacy regulators launch joint investigation into TikTok
RE
02:47pU.S. condemns Myanmar arrest, detention of Kachin Baptist leader
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. weekly jobless claims fall ; fourth-quarter growth trimmed
2Nvidia cheer ripples through chips as investors assess Fed minutes
3'Stubborn' food inflation leaves U.S. shoppers with slim appetite for o..
4Alibaba Group Announces December Quarter 2022 Results
5Moderna and Merck Announce mRNA-4157/V940, an Investigational Personali..

HOT NEWS