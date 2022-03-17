Log in
Latest News
Tunisia's UGTT cannot agree to proposed govt reforms, deputy head says

03/17/2022 | 06:53am EDT
TUNIS (Reuters) - It would be "impossible" for Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union to agree to a "very bad" package of economic reforms the government has proposed to the International Monetary Fund in talks for a rescue deal, its deputy head said on Thursday.

The reforms include halting hiring and a five-year wage freeze in the public sector, selling some state companies and lifting all subsidies within four years, said Salah Eddine Salmi.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
