Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tunisia's annual inflation rate rises to 6.7% in January

03/12/2022 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia's annual inflation rate rose to 6.7% in January from 6.6% in December, official data showed on Saturday.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:43aGermany's scholz had spoken to ukrainian president zelenskiy abo…
RE
08:43aGerman chancellor scholz, france's macron called on putin- germa…
RE
08:43aGerman chancellor scholz, france's macron called for immediate c…
RE
08:42aGermany's scholz, france's macron urged russia's putin to engage…
RE
08:38aRussia to include electronics firms on list of essential companies -report
RE
08:37aGerman chancellor scholz, french president macron called for imm…
RE
07:50aRefugee arrivals dip, but Ukraine's neighbours scramble to provide shelter
RE
07:47aRefugee arrivals dip, but Ukraine's neighbours scramble to provide shelter
RE
07:44aItaly seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A
RE
07:42aFighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Debt deadline and central bank hikes loom in Russia
2Ukraine's Zelenskiy defiant as Russian forces, despite setbacks, regrou..
3Russia's Gazprom says continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same volum..
4Abramovich's U.S. hedge fund investments frozen- WSJ
5Facebook owner defends policy on calls for violence that angered Russia

HOT NEWS