Tunisia's annual inflation rate rises to 9.2% in October

11/06/2022 | 04:05am EST
CAIRO (Reuters) - Tunisia's annual inflation rate slightly rose to 9.2% in October from 9.1% in September, the state news agency (TAP) said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
