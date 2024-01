CAIRO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's average inflation rate rose to 9.3% in 2023, from 8.3% in 2022 on the back of higher food prices, the state statistics institute said on Friday.

In December annual inflation stood at 8.1%, down from 8.3% a month earlier, the agency said. (Reporting by Enas Alashray and Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Chris Reese)